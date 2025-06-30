Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

No, there’s nothing wrong with your television: The View is not airing a new episode today. In fact, the show is on hiatus for a summer break this week. The talk show will not be airing new episodes from Monday, June 30, to Friday, July 4. It will return on Monday, July 7.

This week-long break is nothing new, as the show generally takes the week of July 4 off. Everybody needs a vacation every once in a while, right?! The hosts did not talk about their plans for the vacation week in previous episodes.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the 2025 summer scheduling following Whoopi Goldberg‘s absence from the show last week while she was in Italy. The outlet reported that, due to the hiatus, Goldberg wouldn’t be returning to the show until Monday, July 7, following her trip.

“We are all jealous of Whoopi today because she’s in Italy,” Joy Behar said during the June 23 episode. “I hope it’s 100 degrees,” she added, referencing the heat wave earlier this week. Behar also explained what Goldberg was doing in Europe, adding, “She’s in Italy accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces, so she will be out this week.”

Behar moderated the show for the week of June 23 to June 27 in Goldberg’s absence. She led the conversation with cohosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Among the topics discussed were Donald Trump‘s decision to bomb Iran, the Supreme Court defunding Planned Parenthood in South Carolina, and more. Guests included Anthony Ramos and Mariska Hargitay.

The View previously took a week-long spring break in April and aired reruns instead of new episodes. The show was off the air from Monday, April 14, to Friday, April 18, and then again on Monday, April 21, before it returned with new episodes on April 22.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC