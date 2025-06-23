Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Fans of The View may have been surprised to see the panel did not include Whoopi Goldberg on Monday (June 23) morning, but Joy Behar revealed the reason the moderator and co-host was a no-show … and just how long she’ll be absent from the daytime talk show.

At the top of the hour, Behar explained Goldberg’s absence by saying, “So we are all jealous of Whoopi today because she’s in Italy.”

“I hope it’s 100 degrees,” she then joked before explaining further, “She’s in Italy accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces, so she will be out this week. There’s the queen!”

Goldberg herself shared a picture of her trip to Italy receiving the award at Taobuk, the Taormina International Book Festival. In the image, she appears onstage alongside a festival official. In her caption for the picture, she wrote, “Thank you (Grazie!) @taobukfestival for giving me a beautiful experience in an extraordinary environment, an honorable award and your kindness. Books are so important to all the world.”

Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me was released back in May 2024 and details Goldberg’s life growing up in New York with her now-late mother and brother and her journey to becoming one of the world’s most well-known comedians and an EGOT-winning actress.

Goldberg was previously absent for an overseas trip in January, when she appeared on the Ami fall 2025 runway show at Paris Fashion Week as the brand’s celebrity ambassador. She then missed a couple of shows in March to visit Italy for a women in food promotional event.

Fans should also expect to see Goldberg absent in early September for another transatlantic adventure, as she’ll be performing in London during the first week of the month.