Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Gets Candid About Medical Condition & Having Another Baby

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has opened up about have a second child but would want to conceive with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) next time due to a specific medical condition.

The Lifetime reality star opened up about motherhood and potentially welcoming another baby on the latest episode of Tori Spelling‘s podcast misSPELLING. Blanchard welcomed daughter Aurora with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, on December 28, 2024.

When Spelling asked Blanchard if she wanted another child, the Life After Lock Up star said, per People, “I do, I do. But we will have to use IVF for our next one because the one medical condition that I actually do have, it’s called microdeletion 1Q21.1… So it’s just a long word for I’m missing a small piece in each of my first chromosomes.”

She explained, “That is something that could potentially be passed down to every child that I have. Every child that I have has a fifty-fifty shot of having it. Aurora has been tested, and she came back negative, thank God. So it was not passed to her. But as a preventative measure, we will go through IVF for our next one.”

According to MedlinePlus, microdeletion 1Q21.1 is “a chromosomal change in which a small piece of chromosome 1 is deleted in each cell” and can lead to “delayed development” in children, “particularly affecting the development of motor skills such as sitting, standing, and walking.”

Back in April, Blanchard shared with her Instagram followers that Aurora had nested negative for the condition. “Great news about Aurora! We’re overjoyed to share that our sweet girl, Aurora, has tested negative for the rare condition known as microdeletion 1q21.1,” Blanchard wrote. “This result brings us such immense relief and gratitude. Thank you to everyone who’s kept us in your thoughts — your support has meant the world.”

In a follow-up statement to People, Blanchard revealed she was tested in 2012 and again in October 2024 and both times, the results came back positive. “There was a 50-50 chance that [Aurora] could have inherited it, so we got her tested and she came back negative; therefore, herself and her future children won’t have to worry about getting the condition that I have. It stops with me,” she shared.

Blanchard served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015, and was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken. The couple welcomed their first child in December and are focused on building their family.

Spelling asked Blanchard if she wanted a boy now that she has her daughter. “We do want a boy. One boy and one girl,” Blanchard stated. “Probably just two. I say that now. You never know what the future holds, but just two for now on the horizon.”