Filming for The Chosen Season 6 is underway, and in June 2025, that will include filming the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Jonathan Roumie, who stars as Jesus Christ, revealed just that in a post on Instagram. “This month, I’m filming one of the most sacred, painful, and defining moments in all of human history: the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ,” he wrote. “I’d be lying if I said it’s ‘business as usual’. Or easy. Or ‘fun scenes to film’. It’s not. It’s heavy. It’s humbling. And it’s holy.”

He continued, “But in preparation for, and amidst this profound responsibility, I’ll be uniting myself more intentionally to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the very heart that broke for us. I’m praying with the Sacred Heart Prayer Challenge on @hallowapp, led by Mother Olga that includes my recording of the Sacred Heart Novena. If you feel called, please continue to keep me in your prayers. Myself, our cast and crew need them now more than ever. It’s been a period time of mental, physical, and spiritual warfare.”

He’d also previously told TV Insider in July 2024, while discussing Season 5, that he had already started thinking about filming the crucifixion scenes back then.

Roumie’s post comes just ahead of The Chosen Season 5 premiering on Prime Video following its theatrical debut in March. The first two episodes will be available to stream on June 15, followed by three on June 22, and the last three on June 29.

The fifth season, titled Last Supper, follows Jesus’ (Roumie) triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story.

The cast also includes Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

When the Season 5 streaming date was announced in May, Prime Video also announced that it will be streaming the final two seasons, with the sixth covering the crucifixion and the seventh the resurrection. At the time, Season 6 production was already underway in the U.S. and Italy.

The Chosen, Season 5 Streaming Premiere, Sunday, June 15, Prime Video