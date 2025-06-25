Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The Wednesday, June 25, episode of The View began with the cohosts (sans Whoopi Goldberg, who’s out this week) discussing Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s new feud, which began after she publicly called him out for bombing Iran, prompting him to call her “stupid” and “one of the dumbest people in Congress.”

Joy Behar began the conversation by pointing out, “[Trump] really doesn’t like strong women. He likes dutiful, obedient women who compliment him. Even back in the day, I used to do jokes about his hair. Every male comedian did jokes about his hair, but he went after me.”

Behar’s main question to her cohosts was whether they believe young democrats like AOC are finding the voice that’s connecting with people. While Sunny Hostin felt this was the case, Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed.

“Donald Trump is dying to have this fight [with AOC],” she said. “He wants to make her the face of the Democratic party. Why? Because though she’s super articulate, smart, and someone that energizes young people, how many bills has she passed into law? She has a less than 1% success legislative record, similar to Bernie Sanders. Fifteen years in the Senate, now more than that, he’s had less than 1% success at actually passing legislation. You always want someone who’s going to get people energized, but what this country needs is solutions and people who can’t just talk about them, they can work across the aisle and get things done. To me, AOC’s not the answer.”

Ana Navarro called Trump “crazy” for picking a fight with AOC amid everything else that’s going on right now. “In the middle of military action against Iran, trying to get Iran and Israel to the table in a peace treaty, from Air Force One, as he is en route to a NATO meeting where he’s going to meet with people like Zelenskyy and other allies to try to be a statesman for the world to see, he is picking a Twitter fight like a teenage girl with AOC who’s a fairly new congressperson,” she pointed out.

That led Behar to wonder, “Does he even know who she is?” Griffin insisted that Trump “definitely does” know who AOC is. Navarro then compared the winner in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, Zohran Mamdani (who beat Andrew Cuomo in the primary election this week), to AOC, noting, “The first time she won the congressional seat, she was a very progressive, young, upstart running against somebody that was considered a sacred cow. He was in Democratic leadership, he’d been in Congress for 20,30 years, he thought he was untouchable. She put in the shoe leather. She worked hard as hell. And I think this Mamdani guy took Cuomo by surprise.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC