On Monday’s (June 23) live episode of The View, the cohosts started the day with a two-segment-long “Hot Topic” discussion of Donald Trump‘s decision to send the United States military to strike three nuclear sites in Iran with bombs.

Joy Behar, who was the panel moderator due to Whoopi Goldberg‘s absence, led the discussion and welcomed ABC News’ Jonathan Karl — the network’s Washington correspondent and coanchor of This Week With George Stephanopoulos — to field some questions from herself and cohosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The cohosts were full of questions about the matter, including whether Trump’s claim that the sites were “obliterated” was true or if other administration officials’ words, including JD Vance, were more accurate. They also inquired about the legality of the attack, the history of the U.S.’s intervention in Iran’s nuclear program, and more details. As Karl responded to the questions, the cohosts at some points revealed their own particular takes on the events in motion.

Sunny Hostin, for instance, stated that Trump “potentially violated the War Powers Resolution” by initiating these strikes without the consent of Congress and added, “I believe this is certainly a clear violation of international law at the very least.”

After Karl then explained that presidents have been accused of doing just that for decades without much accountability, to which Joy Behar asked, “So what’s the good of having [the law] then if they all violate it?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then issued her two cents by adding, “We’ve been using the 2003 AUMF to authorize every military strike in about 25 years, so Congress can’t be feckless and then be mad when they don’t like the outcome.”

Behar then namechecked some MAGA loyalists who’ve been “pretty quiet” in the wake of these strikes after insisting the movement was about not starting new wars, including Marjorie Taylor Green, Steve Bannon, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Look, the MAGA movement’s going to be with the MAGA leader,” Karl said simply.

To close out the segment, Behar thanked him for appearing on the show to answer all of their questions, saying, “It’s always interesting when you come here and try to explain to our audience what’s going on because it’s pretty scary and confusing.”

“They are consequential and frightening times,” he agreed.

“We’re all holding our breath to see what they’re going to do next,” Behar concluded.

Portions of the interview can be watched below.

“This has been in the works for a long time.” @ABC News’ @jonkarl takes us inside Pres. Trump’s decision to strike Iran over the weekend and the impact of bombing the country’s key nuclear sites. “What changed here is the opportunity and the belief that the Iranians were weak.” pic.twitter.com/Pygbv10eNT — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2025

Will Iran retaliate after their key nuclear sites were struck over the weekend? “Anything they do will trigger a U.S. response,” @ABC News’ @JonKarl explains. “It’s interesting so far that they responded by attacking Israel, they haven’t attacked us yet.” pic.twitter.com/BVY6ODPLw1 — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2025



