Marvel’s ‘Ironheart,’ Scandoval’s Got Talent, Trainwreck at Sea, Gilded Age Movies

A disciple of Tony Stark takes center stage in ‘s Ironheart. Scandalous reality-TV star Tom Sandoval seeks redemption with a musical audition on America’s Got Talent. Netflix‘s Trainwreck anthology revisits a disastrous vacation voyage that became known as the “Poop Cruise.” Turner Classic Movies pays homage to the Gilded Age with a lineup of movies including two Edith Wharton classics.

Ironheart

Series Premiere

First seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, spunky young female inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is a disciple of Tony Stark who is mastering the design of her own iron suit. Now back in her Chicago hometown after getting booted from MIT, Riri takes center stage in her own spinoff, so desperate for funding to realize her vision that she falls in with a criminal gang led by cocky Parker “The Hood” Robbins (Anthony Ramos). His mysterious cloak has powers of its own, stemming from a Faustian bargain for power and riches. On hand to try to keep Riri from going too far to the dark side: her scene-stealing AI sidekick, N.A.T.A.L.I.E. (Lyric Ross of This Is Us). Launching with three episodes, with the final three available next Tuesday.

Trae Patton / NBC

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

One of reality TV’s greatest villains, Vanderpump Rules‘ notoriously unfaithful Tom Sandoval, gets his latest chance at TV redemption courtesy of the hit summer talent show. In a performance that reportedly stunned the panel, he takes to the stage during the open auditions with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, delivering a rendition of A-ha’s “Take on Me” that takes the judges by surprise. Other hopefuls include a Kentucky truck driver and a roller-skating aerial act that previously crossed paths with Simon Cowell.

Netflix

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Well, that stinks. Quite literally, in the case of the ill-fated voyage of the Carnival Triumph cruise in 2013, when a four-day round trip from Galveston, Texas to Cozumel, Mexico floated into disaster after an engine-room fire causes a power outage throughout the ship, leaving 4,000 passengers dead in the water without air-conditioning or, fatefully, working plumbing for the onboard toilets. The latest installment of the docuseries about real-life debacles unfolds amid leaking sewage and dwindling food supplies, with the unruly vacationers revolting as a rabid media observes from afar.

Everett Collection

The Age of Innocence

HBO has stoked our fascination with America’s Gilded Age of the late 1800s with its opulent soap opera, now in its third season. The movie channel pays homage to the era with a lineup of period dramas, including two based on Edith Wharton classics. The first (at 8/7c), Martin Scorsese‘s 1993 Oscar-winning (for costume design) adaptation of The Age of Innocence, stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. Making its TCM debut, 2000’s The House of Mirth (10:30/9:30c), from writer-director Terence Davies, stars Gillian Anderson as the tragic Lily Bart. Followed by Orson Welles‘ legendary 1942 adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s The Magnificent Ambersons (1 am/12c), which was altered and drastically cut by the studio but is still considered a classic.

