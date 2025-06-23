The official trailer for Hulu‘s upcoming series Washington Black has finally arrived, and it promises adventure and excitement in what appears to be a tale of triumph.

The show, set to arrive this July on the streamer, is based on the bestselling book by Esi Edugyan, and we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming show ahead of its arrival. Scroll down for a closer look at the premiere date, cast, plotline, trailer, and much more. And stay tuned for any important updates as we approach the show’s arrival.

When does Washington Black premiere?

Washington Black will premiere with all eight episodes beginning Wednesday, July 23, on Hulu.

Does Washington Black have a trailer?

Yes, Hulu has officially unveiled the trailer for Washington Black, which gives viewers a glimpse of what they can anticipate from the upcoming show. Watch the exciting first look at the series below:

Who stars in Washington Black?

Washington Black stars Ernest Kinglsey Jr. Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown. Viewers can get a peek at them in the trailer above.

What is Washington Black about?

The series Washington Black tells the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his 19th-century odyssey. As an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, Wash’s scientific mind sets him on an unexpected path. When a harrowing incident forces him to flee though, Wash is thrust into a globe-trotting adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, love, and freedom. As he navigates uncharted lands and high-stakes odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the world he was born into.

Who makes Washington Black?

Washington Black is produced for television by 20th Television Production in association with Indian Meadow Productions and The Gotham Group. Among those serving as executive producers are Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wanuri Kahiu, Mo Marable, Rob Seidenglanz, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams, D.J. Goldberg, Jennifer Johnson, and Anthony Hemingway. Both Hinds and Harrison serve as showrunners on the show which is also co-produced by author Esi Edugyan.

Washington Black, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, Hulu