Anne Burrell filmed one final season of Worst Cooks in America before her death at the age of 55. After taking a hiatus from the series for Season 28, Burrell returned alongside Gabe Bertaccini to host a new season, and it’s hitting the air this summer.

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible will premiere on July 28. The season will feature “recruits who are professional performers and used to stealing the spotlight, but in the kitchen, they are dishing out disasters,” per Variety.

Food Network will also honor Burrell with “a curated selection of encore episodes featuring Anne [that] will highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor, and teacher.” This will air on June 25 at 10/9c.

Burrell was one of the hosts and mentors on Worst Cooks in America from Seasons 1 to 27, which is why fans were shocked to see she wasn’t part of the cast for the first time ever during Season 28. A fan on Instagram asked her why she wasn’t on the show anymore, to which she replied, “Honestly I don’t know.”

However, she also responded to another person and said she would “SO try” to come back in the future, and it looks like she was able to do just that. The reason for her Season 28 absence still has not been confirmed by Food Network, but it appears she was able to film a full season before she died on June 17.

An official cause of death for Burrell has not been confirmed, but The New York Times reported that she was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” The paper said that Burrell’s autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still pending.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”