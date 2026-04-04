What To Know The Boys Season 5 is almost here, but before tuning in, we’re breaking down what you need to remember from Season 4.

Get a brief recap of Season 4’s finale, revealing where Butcher, Homelander, and other characters’ stories left off.

The final season of The Boys is almost here, and while fans may be eager to dive into the latest chapter, it’s been nearly two years since the Season 4 finale dropped on Prime Video, meaning it’s the perfect time for a refresher.

Ahead of Season 5’s arrival, we’re breaking down what you need to remember as you head into this final chapter of the Supe drama.

As viewers will recall, the ongoing battle between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) carried on in Season 4, and as the latter grasped for political power to elevate his status, he looked to the smartest Supe there is, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Her orchestration ultimately allowed Homelander to work hand in hand with the government, enacting martial law to round up rebellious Supes.

Meanwhile, Billy killed politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), letting his grotesque superpowers tear her apart as he hopes to spread a virus that will kill Supes once and for all. Now wanted under Homelander’s agenda, the titular vigilante group parted ways to make a run for it, but only a few were successful, mainly Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who was able to fly away when Supes came after her and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

But MM (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) weren’t as lucky, as they, along with Hughie, were seemingly rounded up for imprisonment or worse. Making the situation even more tragic was the fact that Frenchie and Kimiko finally shared their first real kiss and had finally decided to pursue romance after years of will-they-won’t-they tensions.

As for the Supe side of things, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) had to make a run for it after he worked with Starlight and The Boys against Homelander. Ashley (Colby Minifie) injected herself with Compound-V to try to make herself resistant to immediate harm for fear of being found out as having helped A-Train, and it hinted at some pretty gnarly results to come.

Meanwhile, Homelander learned his father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), hadn’t died at the end of Season 3, and instead had been put in a deep sleep. And Sage hinted at a grand plan to hand Homelander all the power he wanted if he’d listen to her guidance. Considering the results so far, listening to Sage could prove fruitful for his endeavours ahead, which should terrify everyone else.

Tune in to see how Homelander wields his power as Billy attempts to take him down with a Supe-killing virus when The Boys Season 5 arrives, and relive every bonkers moment from the series by streaming it anytime on Prime Video.

The Boys, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, April 8, Prime Video