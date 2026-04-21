‘The View’ Hosts on ‘Losing Faith’ in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The cohosts of The View were frustrated in Tuesday’s (April 21) episode by the lack of progress in the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie‘s mother who has been missing since her apparent abduction months ago.

As the panelists discussed the allegations that Kash Patel, the FBI director, was drinking heavily on the job, Alyssa Farah Griffin tied the story to the ongoing search for Guthrie.

“These positions matter. These are important positions of public trust, and I’ll especially focus on the FBI director. So traditionally, an FBI director is above the partisan fold. They really have the public trust. I think of Louis Freeh, Christopher Wray, Robert Mueller, long before we knew him from the Mueller report, because their jobs are so important,” she said.

Griffin continued, “This lack of faith and confidence in the FBI when we’re at war with Iran, one of the FBI jobs is to monitor sleeper terrorist cells in the United States. So if Iranian-affiliated terrorist organizations might try to attack the homeland, I don’t want to hear these allegations when that’s a very real threat. And I’d also say public trust in the FBI is low. I think of two very high-profile cases: Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. It wasn’t the FBI that solved it. Eventually, he was turned over by his own family. It was local law enforcement. And in fact, they put out inaccurate information early on. And then I think all of us are still praying over Nancy Guthrie, just hoping that she is going to be found. I’m starting to lose faith in our federal law enforcement, and I’ve never felt like that in my lifetime. So regardless of who you vote for, who’s in the White House, you want good people there.”

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, “It just seems to be very clear that the best of the best are not there [in Donald Trump‘s cabinet]. They’re deeply incompetent, deeply unserious, and I, too, having worked with the FBI as a federal prosecutor, I’ve never seen an FBI [like this]. He claims that the FBI has done so much work, but you point to the case of Nancy Guthrie. Where is Mrs. Guthrie?”

Whoopi Goldberg concluded the segment by saying, “What is happening is the chickens are coming home to roost.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC