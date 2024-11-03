23 Harry Potter Moments the HBO Series Could Bring to Screen for the First Time

Warner Bros. is pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry… or, at least, is pleased to return to the enchanted school in HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

Channing Dungey, chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, gave an update on the project during a recent MIPCOM panel. “We’ve got our fantastic writing staff in place, and they are doing what they need to do,” she said, per Variety. “And casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well.”

Plus, the upcoming Harry Potter TV show will go “more in-depth” into the stories than the film adaptations did, Dungey confirmed. “It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey,” she explained.

With that in mind, here are nearly two dozen moments from the books that haven’t been shown on screen yet — and could be shown on HBO very soon.