Kelsey Grammer‘s family is expanding once again. At 70 years old, Grammer is expecting his eighth child and fourth with 46-year-old wife Kayte Walsh.

People confirmed the couple’s pregnancy news on Tuesday, June 17, with photos of them strolling the streets of London and Walsh’s baby bump on full display.

The Frasier star met Walsh in 2009 while she was working on a flight attendant and he was traveling to London. They tied the knot in February 2011 and went on to welcome daughter Faith in July 2012. Their sons, Gabriel and James, were born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Now, nearly 10 years later, their family is growing once more.

Fans had a lot to say about the pregnancy news on social media. “Kelsey Grammer can’t afford to retire 8 kids 4 wives,” someone joked. Another person wrote, “Kelsey “They don’t call me Beast for nothing” Grammer!” and someone else said, “Kelsey Grammer becoming a dad again at 70 🙃 enough of this.” Another user also warned Elon Musk, who has 14 kids, that Grammer is “catching up” to him.

Kelsey “They don’t call me Beast for nothing” Grammer! https://t.co/JYWmj6zxCW — Human (I think) / Negro / Male (definitely) (@Shaunin8k2) June 18, 2025

Kelsey Grammer can’t afford to retire 8 kids 4 wives — GARY CRAZYBIKER TRAVIS (@garycrazybiker) June 18, 2025

Kelsey Grammer is catching up to you @elonmusk — Sure, Not (@ND4P90x) June 18, 2025

Prior to his marriage to Walsh, Grammer wed three other women. His first wife was dance instructor Doreen Alderman. They tied the knot in 1982 and separated just two years later, although they did not divorce until 1990. Grammer shares his eldest child, daughter Spencer Grammer, with Alderman.

In 1992, Grammer welcomed a daughter, Greer Grammer, with Barrie Buckner. Later that year, he wed Leigh-Anne Csuhany, but their marriage only lasted one year before he filed for annulment. He went on to get engaged to Tammi Baliszewski in December 1994, but they broke up the next year.

Grammer’s third wife was Camille Grammer, whom he wed in August 1997 after meeting her on a blind date. Their son Mason was born in 2001, followed by son Jude in 2004. Camille filed for divorce in 2010 and it was finalized in February 2011, just weeks before Grammer tied the knot with Walsh.