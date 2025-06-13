HGTV ‘House Party’ Cohost Loren Ruch Dies at 55 – Christina Haack & More Pay Tribute

Loren Ruch, the Head of Content for HGTV and co-host of the 2021 series HGTV House Party, has died. He was 55.

Ruch passed away on Thursday (June 12) from acute myeloid leukemia. Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros. Television Group, confirmed the passing in a memo to staff on Thursday, where she praised Ruch for his “unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity.”

“Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Dungey wrote in a memo, per Variety. “Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape.”

She continued, “His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered – the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

Ruch first joined the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network in 2005, where he supervised additional programming, including Food Network and Fine Living. He went on to become a top executive at HGTV, including a four-year stint as Group Senior Vice President of Development, before being named Head of Content in January 2023.

Throughout his career at HGTV, he oversaw the production of shows such as HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Green Home, and Rose Parade. As the Head of Content, he managed the likes of Battle on the Beach, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Celebrity IOU, and My Lottery Dream Home.

He also appeared on-screen, co-hosting HGTV House Party with fellow longtime producer Brian Balthazar. In the series, which aired for one season in 2021, the two hosts would chat with various HGTV personalities about life, love, and much more.

Before joining HGTV, Ruch began his career as a producer in Los Angeles, working for Fox O&O KTTV-TV on Good Day LA and Good Day Live. He also worked for a time on Home & Family, Love Connection, and Family Feud.

“For those of us lucky enough to have known and loved Loren, the things we remember and cherish go far beyond his professional accomplishments,” Dungey continued in her memo. “We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult.”

“Loren’s light touched everyone lucky enough to know him,” she added. “Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”

Fans and friends have paid tribute to Ruch, including HGTV designer Kevin Grace, who wrote on Instagram, “I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the passing of my friend Loren Ruch. This man was not only amazingly talented but also warm hearted and kind. If you knew him, you know. He was one in a million. Thank you Loren for changing my life in 2010. I will always remember to give someone a chance, like you did for me. Sleep well my friend. XO.”

The Flip Off star Christina Haack also shared a heartfelt message, writing on her Instagram Story, “Loren – you were one of the rare ones and the real ones. Everyone adored you. You are loved by so many and will be missed dearly.”

HGTV’s Revealed host Veronica Valencia wrote, “Loren – thank you for believing in me, for seeing me, and for championing not just me but so many others. You were not just a network exec – you were a mentor, confidant and a protector of creative dreams. Now, you’re an angel. Simply, thank you. We love you. RIP.”

Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas; mother, Dolly Norris; father, Larry Ruch; and brother, Geoffrey Ruch.