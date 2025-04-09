Meet the Apostles of ‘The Chosen’ (PHOTOS)

The Chosen

There’s a clear reason caterer Thomas finds himself irritated with the peculiar Matthew when they first meet. As fellow disciple Nathanael observantly notes, “You’re kind of the same person. All numbers and logic.” He’s not wrong.

Logic rules over this “doubting Thomas,” whose old way of thinking is quickly thrown out the window when he witnesses Jesus turn jugs of water into wine during a wedding feast in Cana. The miracle saves the reputations of both Thomas and his colleague Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami). “Join Me, and I’ll show you a new way to count and measure,” says Jesus. “A different way of seeing time.”

Thomas and Ramah become students of Jesus, and while their faith deepens, so do their romantic feelings toward each other. They promise to marry, but the chance is snatched away from them in Season 4’s “Moon to Blood,” when Ramah is tragically killed after one of Jesus’ public preachings gets out of hand with the Romans. Thomas, utterly despondent, continues to doubt Jesus because He did not save the sweet Ramah — and that only deepens when he sees Jesus raise Lazarus (Demetrios Troy) from the dead. “Thomas is a questioner,” says Vahedi. “This is both a useful trait and a challenging one. Sometimes, it causes him and others to worry a lot. Other times, it is the voice of reason. Lately, Thomas teeters back and forth between whether the decision to follow Jesus was the right one or not.”

Catching Up With Vahedi…

What do you remember about your first day on set? Just how hot and humid Texas was in the summer. The crew was handing out Pedialyte pops to keep people hydrated and cool.

In your opinion, why is The Chosen so beloved by fans? Viewers feel like they can relate to these characters. They feel seen, which is what every human being wants — to be seen.

If you could add anything to Thomas’ bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? Mike and Ike’s.

What would you want for your last supper? Sushi or an In-N-Out burger.