Meet the Apostles of ‘The Chosen’ (PHOTOS)

The Chosen serves its Last Supper in Season 5 of the global phenomenon, in theaters as of March 28. Season 5 will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in June 2025 following its theatrical release. As fans prepare to see what’s in store, we introduce Jesus’ (Jonathan Roumie) most faithful, the Apostles, and catch up with the actors who play them.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Chosen: Special Easter Issue. For a deep-dive into the wildly popular series and its upcoming fifth season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and order online here.

 

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter as The Chosen
The Chosen

Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac)

When we first meet Simon, who later is named Peter by Jesus, he is a skilled fisherman determined to pay off his debt to the Romans. But a lean fishing season prevents him from providing for his steadfast wife, Eden (Lara Silva).

Desperate after an all-nighter of net-casting, he meets Jesus on the Galilee shores, and his life changes. While preaching, Jesus asks to stand on Simon’s boat. He tells him to throw his nets into the water one more time. Simon doubts but obeys, and Jesus fills his nets with enough fish to pay off both his and his brother Andrew’s (Noah James) debts. “I am a sinful man. You don’t know who I am and the things I’ve done,” Simon says, kneeling before Jesus. “What do You want from me? Anything You ask, I will do.” Jesus asks him to follow Him, and Simon agrees.

Simon takes up a leadership role as a disciple, though he can be moody and tempestuous with the others — especially his former tax collector Matthew, whom he finally makes amends with. And he sometimes doubts Jesus — like when he and Eden tragically lose their unborn baby in Season 3. But in “Confessions,” a fourth-season episode, Jesus renames Simon as Peter, elevating his position among the Apostles and telling him, “All your life, you’ve been called Simon, one who hears, but today, I call you Peter, Rock.”

Paras Patel as Matthew in The Chosen
The Chosen

Matthew (Paras Patel)

From his first appearance, it was easy to see awkward tax collector Matthew was different. While fantastic with numbers, Matthew struggles to understand others, especially when it comes to sarcasm or jokes. “I applaud [creator] Dallas [Jenkins’] vision to portray Matthew as being on the spectrum, but not letting that solely define him,” says Patel.

Fitting in had never been easy, but becoming a tax collector is what made Matthew an outcast in the Jewish community and with his family. After Matthew quits his job to follow Jesus, he eventually revisits his parents. “Matthew gained not one but two families,” says Patel. “Reconciling with his immediate family enabled Matthew to grow more, not only in confidence, but in his faith as well.”

Noah James as Andrew in The Chosen
The Chosen

Andrew (Noah James)

Everyone should have a younger brother like Andrew, the passionate Bethesda-born fisherman and terrible dancer who spends much of his time trying to stop his brother Simon Peter from making bad decisions. He’s also all-in on Jesus. “He will give all of himself to help Jesus’ mission in any way he possibly can,” says James, recalling Andrew’s reaction to Jesus being arrested in Season 2. “Andrew storms off after him — without being asked to — and is shocked that the rest of the disciples aren’t storming the prison with him,” James adds. “There’s no holding him back, even to his detriment.”

Catching Up With James…

What do you remember about your first day on set? We filmed the scene where I run in and tell my brother Simon that I’ve just seen the Messiah, which felt like being thrown out of the nest right away. What I really remember most is how great it was to work with Shahar [Isaac] and how it was clear to us that finding our brotherly connection was so important that first day, and all the others that followed.

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? Luke Dimyan [Judas] brought his Nintendo Switch to set [during Season 5’s shooting]. I left mine at home because I have a problem…also known as a Super Smash Bros. addiction. So, in between takes, castmates would take turns getting destroyed by me. That’s not hyperbole. It was an utter catastrophe for anyone with a controller opposite me. No mercy, only a reign of terror backstage.

If you could add anything to Andrew’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? An oat milk latte, with extra ice.

What would you want for your last supper? A spicy meat lover’s pizza. What’s a few thousand calories if it’s your last supper?

Joey Vahedi as Thomas in The Chosen
The Chosen

Thomas (Joey Vahedi)

There’s a clear reason caterer Thomas finds himself irritated with the peculiar Matthew when they first meet. As fellow disciple Nathanael observantly notes, “You’re kind of the same person. All numbers and logic.” He’s not wrong.

Logic rules over this “doubting Thomas,” whose old way of thinking is quickly thrown out the window when he witnesses Jesus turn jugs of water into wine during a wedding feast in Cana. The miracle saves the reputations of both Thomas and his colleague Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami). “Join Me, and I’ll show you a new way to count and measure,” says Jesus. “A different way of seeing time.”

Thomas and Ramah become students of Jesus, and while their faith deepens, so do their romantic feelings toward each other. They promise to marry, but the chance is snatched away from them in Season 4’s “Moon to Blood,” when Ramah is tragically killed after one of Jesus’ public preachings gets out of hand with the Romans. Thomas, utterly despondent, continues to doubt Jesus because He did not save the sweet Ramah — and that only deepens when he sees Jesus raise Lazarus (Demetrios Troy) from the dead. “Thomas is a questioner,” says Vahedi. “This is both a useful trait and a challenging one. Sometimes, it causes him and others to worry a lot. Other times, it is the voice of reason. Lately, Thomas teeters back and forth between whether the decision to follow Jesus was the right one or not.”

Catching Up With Vahedi…

What do you remember about your first day on set? Just how hot and humid Texas was in the  summer. The crew was handing out Pedialyte pops to keep people hydrated and cool.

In your opinion, why is The Chosen so beloved by fans? Viewers feel like they can relate to these characters. They feel seen, which is what every human being wants — to be seen.

If you could add anything to Thomas’ bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? Mike and Ike’s.

What would you want for your last supper? Sushi or an In-N-Out burger.

George Harrison Xanthis as John in The Chosen
5&2 Studio Elizabeth Tabish / The Chosen

John (George H. Xanthis)

John, the enthusiastic son of fisherman Zebedee (Nick Shakoour) and younger brother to Big James (Abe Bueno-Jallad), is one of Jesus’ devout disciples and can often be seen trailing after Him, furiously writing down the incredible events he sees.

But John also has lessons to learn, like how to control his prejudices and his temper, which flares up when a rowdy group of Samaritans throw rocks at him, Big James and Jesus. Noting John’s and Big James’ quick anger, Jesus affectionately nicknames them the “Sons of Thunder.”

We’ve even seen a flash-forward of John in the future, continuing to document Jesus’ story after His death. When Mother Mary (Vanessa Benavente) asks why John is taking down their stories now, he says, “If I do not write these things down, they’ll be lost to history.” Xanthis admits the flash-forward “gave me goose bumps while filming, and even more goose bumps while watching as a fan.”

Catching Up With Xanthis…

What are John’s best and worst traits? I always say that John’s journey is one from thunder to love. His heart is in the right place, although he doesn’t always know how to express himself. It might be why he takes the time on his own to journal about what he learns and sees from his rabbi. He can seem somewhat abrasive and impetuous, not thinking before he speaks or acts. However, his unrivaled loyalty to Jesus will prove to be his most historically memorable trait.

If you could add anything to John’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? Probably supplies. Maybe some extra stakes for tents. We might end up needing flint for fire — bah, forget all that! Eema’s cinnamon cakes!

What would you want for your last supper? A legit Greek island-style banquet.

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James in The Chosen
Studio Elizabeth Tabish / The Chosen

Big James (Abe Bueno-Jallad)

The loyal fisherman and eldest son of Zebedee is a complicated man. He’s caring, loves his eema Mary Salome’s (Nina Leon) cooking, and though he can often be argumentative with his teasing younger brother John, it’s clear they have a strong sibling bond. The two even ask Jesus if they can have seats at His side in His kingdom in heaven, but Jesus reproaches the pair for not understanding what they’re really asking for.

In Season 2, James did admit to John that he doesn’t follow much of what is happening while they are with Jesus. But in time, some questions are answered. Big James witnesses Jesus raise the dead in Season 3 when the Messiah secretly brings a young girl back to life. And in Season 4, he’s struck in the head helping protect Jesus from the religious leaders’ stoning, but he recovers.

Catching Up With Bueno-Jallad…

What do you remember about your first day on set? My first day was full of so many emotions. It felt like a school field trip to this incredible 1st century museum. I was like, “I get to work here!”

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? Whenever we go out to the fields, bugs and mites are constantly trying to gnaw at your feet. So we have to dust our feet with this sock of powdered sulfur. Whenever enough disciples are gathered around the sulfur sock, we start this Gregorian chant–style humming and treat it like our last rites before we head off to battle the bugs. I always walk to set feeling like a knight in dusty armor.

If you could add anything to Big James’ bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? Cinnamon cakes.

What would you want for your last supper? I love lamb, so I think I would want that for sure.

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James in The Chosen
The Chosen

Little James (Jordan Walker Ross)

Picture this: You live your life with a paralysis that gives you a physical limp. You witness the Messiah heal stranger after stranger while you’re a loyal disciple. When is it your turn to be healed? That’s the plight for the meek, loving singer James, aka Little James, who is unable to bring himself to ask Jesus for healing. (Actor Ross’ own multiple sclerosis influenced the character’s portrayal.)

In Season 3, after the disciples are named Apostles and given their missionary work, Little James finally asks Jesus why He hasn’t healed him yet. Jesus says, “Think of the story that you have…. If I don’t heal you, to know how to proclaim that you still praise God, in spite of this. To show people that you can be patient with your suffering here on Earth, because you know you’ll spend eternity with no suffering.” There’s nothing little about that!

Catching Up With Ross…

What are Little James’ best and worst traits? Little James is a man of tremendous faith. He’s also incredibly loyal and in touch with his emotions. However, he has deep insecurities and doubts about whether he’s worthy or capable of doing what he is asked by Jesus.

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? I’m one of the bigger pranksters on set. I like to hide things in my castmates’ trailers — like 200 mini Christmas trees.

What would you want for your last supper? I’m a breakfast guy, so I’d probably go for French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon — extra crispy — and maybe throw in some biscuits and sausage gravy.

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus in The Chosen
The Chosen

Thaddeus (Giavani Cairo)

“He said He was building a kingdom, a fortress stronger than stone. I believed Him,” says Galilee-born Thaddeus about initially deciding to follow Jesus. A skilled mason who has been working on his craft since he was 9 years old, Thaddeus has talents that are integral for moments like the building of the stage for Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.

“He’s one of the quiet ones in the group, but there’s also strength in that,” says Cairo. “He’s a peacemaker and really wants others to feel seen.”

Catching Up With Cairo…

What do you remember about your first day on set? My first day was the Shabbat dinner at Mary’s house in Episode 2. I remember how it already felt like a family. We were filming at night, and it was freezing in Texas. Jordan [Ross] and I were talking about movies during breaks and chewing on ice cubes right before filming so you couldn’t see our breath on camera.

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? On any film day, you can be sure to catch [me and Jordan] playing football in between takes.

How has working on The Chosen affected your faith? I grew up Catholic but never really considered myself to have a true relationship with Christ. However, months before booking The Chosen, I made a commitment to myself to get closer to my faith. I started reading the Bible every day and praying to God. A couple months before the year ended, The Chosen came into my life.

Alaa Safi as Simon Z in The Chosen
The Chosen

Simon Z (Alaa Safi)

Simon the Zealot, known as just Z or Simon Z now, left a challenging life behind to follow Jesus. Growing up and seeing the abuse brutal Romans inflicted on his fellow Jews, Simon abandons his paralytic brother Jesse and joins the Zealots, a fanatical cult of hard-trained killers. Just before Simon is about to attempt an assassination on a Roman magistrate, he sees his older brother walking — healed of his paralysis.

He leaves the Zealots behind and goes in search of the man who healed Jesse. When he finds Jesus, he commits to becoming His student. And though Simon Z struggles to understand Jesus’ ways — and why Jesus won’t just decimate the Romans and free the Jews — he allows Jesus to throw his precious dagger in the Jordan River. As Simon Z later notes, “I am not a Zealot anymore, just zealous.”

Catching Up With Safi…

What do you remember about your first day on set? I had struggled for weeks to get my visa back in Rome, so on that first day it was such a relief to finally step on that set. I had to dive into one of my most important scenes first thing in the morning. I was jet-lagged and I didn’t know anyone, but everyone welcomed me in such a warm way.

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share?  We just love singing “Happy Birthday” on set. All you have to do is start it, and the whole group will immediately sing along before they even know whose birthday it is. Sometimes, it’s no one’s birthday!

If you could add anything to Simon Z’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? A camera.

How has working on The Chosen affected your faith? Working on The Chosen reinforces my belief in the power and the responsibility that I hold as an artist. There is something about a group of people coming together, deciding to dive in daily, to dedicate themselves to a story made to be shared with the world. It feels like everything falls in line, and there’s a great power at play that takes over and orchestrates it all, making the circumstances, difficulties, goals and solutions dance in a way that it gives birth to something special every time.

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot in The Chosen
The Chosen

Judas Iscariot (Luke Dimyan)

Did you hear that collective gasp in the Season 2 finale when the wide-eyed businessman’s apprentice who helped Jesus’ followers secure the land for His Sermon on the Mount is revealed to be Judas? Even those who don’t know their Bible verses are aware that the name is synonymous with a betrayer.

When we meet Judas, it’s clear that he could easily have a bright future, given his strong business and financial skills. But once he hears Jesus’ sermon, he’s awestruck to the point that he immediately decides to leave behind his old life — swindling others with trickster Hadad (Josh Zagoren). And when Judas meets the Messiah post-sermon, he offers his services to Jesus, who says He’s only seeking followers trying to be like Him. “I am ready to do hard things,” a confident Judas replies.

Judas is given the responsibility of handling the ministry’s funds — a job that Matthew no longer wants to do. Judas also goes out on ministry with testy Simon and, later, helps Zebedee negotiate with a difficult landowner when buying his olive grove. But it’s not enough for the ambitious disciple. When he visits Hadad in Season 4, his old mentor suggests that Judas should be getting paid for his labor of managing the finances — so Judas starts skimming off the top of their savings, and that’s where his disloyalty begins.

In Season 4’s “Dedication” he tells Jesus, “All I want is to see Your kingdom come,” but the kingdom Judas sees isn’t quite what the Messiah has in mind. “I want to make sure that You’re never held back by not having enough resources,” he adds. Doesn’t Judas understand that Jesus sees and knows all?

The Chosen, Philip played by Reza Diako
Studio Elizabeth Tabish / The Chosen

Philip (Reza Diako)

Being a faithful follower to a controversial holy man is nothing new to the Bethesda-born Philip. Before Jesus, Philip had been an avid disciple of John the Baptizer. So when an imprisoned John urges Philip to go see Jesus, he travels to meet up with the Messiah and His students. “I will,” Philip says, even before Jesus gets out the words “Follow Me.”

Philip is not only a model disciple (most of the time), but also a great friend. He has a long-standing bond with Andrew, who also used to worship with John the Baptizer. He introduces a struggling Nathanael to Jesus. He even bonds with Matthew, teaching him how to tell jokes. (In Season 4, Diako took over the role of Philip from Yoshi Barrigas.)

Catching Up With Diako…

What are Philip’s best traits? What I admire about him is how he has learned to always choose the spirit of surrender to the unknown. He is also very practical and good with survival skills. I sense he wants to be a quiet deputy for Jesus, to keep the pack together for him at all costs.

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? This cast and crew are big fans of pickles and pickle juice. Apparently, it is a natural way to keep the electrolytes up in the heat. I have had more pickles in the time of filming than in my whole life.

If you could add anything to Philip’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? I would leave him a “fat goose” in a lunch box. He seems to be dreaming of eating another one, and the locust diet must get boring.

What would you want for your last supper? One double-double from In-N-Out, fries, one small pizza from the best in town, some authentic Turkish kebabs, and my favorite Iranian dish, tahchin with chicken. I would love to end it with a hot homemade brownie with vanilla ice cream, and a double espresso. If I am still alive after eating all that, I will most definitely be fulfilled and ready to say goodbye to this world.

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael in The Chosen
The Chosen

Nathanael (Austin Reed Alleman)

Looking for a truth-teller? Then Bethesda native Nathanael is your man, something that Jesus knew way before ever seeing him in person, of course. “One of the great things about you is that you are a true Israelite, with whom there is no deceit,” Jesus tells Nathanael the first time they meet. And he’s not kidding — Nathanael is known among his fellow Apostles for having almost zero filter.

Like many of Jesus’ Apostles, Nathanael was at a low point prior to joining His ministry. A brilliant architect, Nathanael is ready to throw away his career, even burning sketches of the synagogue he had always dreamed of building, when one of his structures collapses in a potentially deadly accident. “Do You see me?” he calls out from under a fig tree, hoping for a response. Later, he meets Jesus and gets the sign he was looking for.

Catching Up With Alleman…

What do you remember about your first day on set? Mainly being in awe of the incredible set and location out in Utah. Everything was moving so quickly. I had booked the role two days before, flown out the next day, and my very first day of filming was the climactic moment of the episode where my character finally meets Jesus.    

Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? [In Season 5,] we started an annual cast-versus-crew flag football game. The crew won that one, but we’ll get them next season.

If you could add anything to Nathanael’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? A book and some earplugs.

What would you want for your last supper? Easiest question so far: sushi.

