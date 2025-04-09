Meet the Apostles of ‘The Chosen’ (PHOTOS)

Being a faithful follower to a controversial holy man is nothing new to the Bethesda-born Philip. Before Jesus, Philip had been an avid disciple of John the Baptizer. So when an imprisoned John urges Philip to go see Jesus, he travels to meet up with the Messiah and His students. “I will,” Philip says, even before Jesus gets out the words “Follow Me.”
Philip is not only a model disciple (most of the time), but also a great friend. He has a long-standing bond with Andrew, who also used to worship with John the Baptizer. He introduces a struggling Nathanael to Jesus. He even bonds with Matthew, teaching him how to tell jokes. (In Season 4, Diako took over the role of Philip from Yoshi Barrigas.)
Catching Up With Diako…
What are Philip’s best traits? What I admire about him is how he has learned to always choose the spirit of surrender to the unknown. He is also very practical and good with survival skills. I sense he wants to be a quiet deputy for Jesus, to keep the pack together for him at all costs.
Any on-set traditions or jokes you can share? This cast and crew are big fans of pickles and pickle juice. Apparently, it is a natural way to keep the electrolytes up in the heat. I have had more pickles in the time of filming than in my whole life.
If you could add anything to Philip’s bag while he wanders the wilderness with Jesus, what would it be? I would leave him a “fat goose” in a lunch box. He seems to be dreaming of eating another one, and the locust diet must get boring.
What would you want for your last supper? One double-double from In-N-Out, fries, one small pizza from the best in town, some authentic Turkish kebabs, and my favorite Iranian dish, tahchin with chicken. I would love to end it with a hot homemade brownie with vanilla ice cream, and a double espresso. If I am still alive after eating all that, I will most definitely be fulfilled and ready to say goodbye to this world.