‘Lego Masters’ Season 5 Winners Sage & Ian Summers Open Up About Emotional Win

“It all comes down to this.” Words Will Arnett said during the Season 5 Lego Masters finale one last time. That is before Nick Cannon takes over hosting duties of the bricktacular Fox competition next year. There were weeks of fun challenges from movie themes such as Star Wars, Wicked and Batman to making masquerade masks, items from Arnett’s younger years and builds that move a ping pong ball from one team creation to another.

In all, 11 teams narrowed down to a Top 3. The high-fiving siblings Ian and Sage Summers, fun-loving educators Joe Cherwink and Anthony Amoo, and strapping young bros Ben and Michael Grayson worked hard to impress experts Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. During the “Hall of Fame Finale” episode on July 28, they were tasked with crafting their master build signature. Ian and Sage ultimately walked away with the $100,000 cash prize, Lego trophy and title of Lego Master. The superfans from Texas will forever be immortalized into the show’s Hall of Fame and will have their whimsical build displayed at Legoland New York.

The teams had 18 hours to showcase skill and creativity. Ian and Sage ultimately struck a cord with Corbett and Berard through the pair’s Zzz Wizard Keeper of dreams. Each of the drawers created represented a special dream. The pet sitters ran into a few hiccups between color choices to the wizard’s arm, but worked through it to see their real-life dream realized.

Coming off the victory, we caught up with the happy pair to reflect on their experience and talk about what’s next.

As superfans, put in perspective what winning this season means to you.

Ian Summers: It’s so surreal because we have been such fans of the show. To be in the same conversation of the previous winners, it’s unbelievable.

Sage Summers: Kids coming up to us and saying now they look up to us means the world. We were in that scenario not that long ago.

Ian: It’s a full circle moment.

How do you look back on the season and how you got each other through those difficult moments?

Sage: I couldn’t have done this with anyone else. My brother is my best friend. He is so supportive of everything I do. He is just the best person ever. To go through this experience was a dream come true. Any time I was stressed I would be like, “Ian, are we doing okay?” He would be like, “Yes.” He’d kept a level head and helped me through it.

Ian: It really helps to know your partner super well because there would be times where we wouldn’t even have to talk. It could just be a look or a nod. I recommend anyone who wants to try out to know your partner is huge. We wouldn’t have been able to go as far had we not known each other as well as we do.

During the finale build you were at a color crossroads and ran into the issues with the wizard’s arm, which was your main focal point. Talk about how you overcame certain obstacles you faced.

Ian: The color is very important, especially on TV. How people see it can be very different than in person. When we started the base part of the build, the deck the wizard would be on, we chose brown. The brickmasters came over and suggested that brown wouldn’t go well.

Sage: Especially, if we were to build a brown desk on top.

Ian: That was a very tense moment. Sage and I had to take a break and were like, “We need to stop building, get in the right headspace and look around and look at what colors are available.” That is when Sage had the brilliant idea of choosing purple, which worked as a rich color. Also, when I think of purple, I think of wisdom and the wizard.

Sage: With the wizard, you can be kind of wacky. It also doesn’t have to all make sense about the color choices. So, you can really make it stand out.

How has life changed for you since the show has aired? Has the pet sitting business gone up? Are people high-fiving you in public when they see you?

Sage: We have gotten more pet sitting clients from being on the show. They are like, “Can you take care of our dog?”

Ian: I was at the gym one time on the treadmill. I was looking through the window and there was a brother and sister doing our high-fives that we did on our show. During the finale, they were at the watch party. They came and said, “We learned your high-five.” It was such a cool moment. A lot of families come up to us and tell us that it is so cool to see our brother-sister relationship. They’ll say, “My kids are wanting to get along more.”

Sage: Your sibling is like your built-in best friend. It’s cool to be able to show how siblings can be friends. They don’t have to always pick on each other.

When it comes to always matching in your color outfits, is this something you do off the show as well?

Sage: I think it’s pretty fun to match with my brother. We should bring this more off the show as well.

Ian: It was more like we like to match because we were a team on Lego Masters. We wanted to come off as a team. In person, we usually wear different colors.

Sage: I think we should start matching.

Ian: Fans are really into the matching colors.

This is Will’s last season. What did you take from getting to know him?

Sage: He is so awesome. He is like your uncle. You feel like you’ve known him for so long, even though you just met him. Especially in those first episodes, it felt that way. Being able to build The Lego Batman Movie for him was so cool. We got to hear the Lego Batman voice, which was awesome. He is super nice behind the scenes. He would give us high-fives.

Ian: And he really cares about you. This is his fifth season, so he has been to Lego a lot. He is now brickmaster Will to us.

What do you plan to do with the $100,000 prize? Are you planning to go to Legoland New York to see your build on display?

Ian: For the $100,000, I’m going to use it for future life stuff and save it for when we’re purchasing a home or something.

Sage: Yes, and we definitely plan to go to Legoland New York and see our build in person.

Ian: That will be so cool to see it in person on display.

What would you say you’ll walk away with from this experience?

Sage: Going through this experience, we’ve met so many incredibly amazing builders. The people behind the scenes too. There are so many awesome crew members. Everyone was so nice and kind. We’ll take home lifelong friends. They are family now. Going through this experience with my brother, I can’t even put that into words how awesome it is.

Ian: Our goal was we didn’t want to go home because we were so attached to everyone. It was not about winning. We literally wanted to stay because we were having so much fun.

What’s next for you?

Ian: We really want to inspire the next generation of builders. Whether it’s meet-and-greets or conventions, we just want to meet kids because we know what the previous winners of the show did for us. They inspired us, so we want to pass that on to the next generation of builders.

Sage: Any chance we get to inspire young girl builders or any kids that want to be on Lego Masters. We want to show that even if you are fans of the show, you can be on show and experience this too.

Ian: Some of my builds will also be displayed in the Masterpiece Gallery this year in September. I’m going to be flying out to Denmark. It will be my first time [at the Lego House] in Billund, so I’m excited for that as well.