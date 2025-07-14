Home Run Derby, LEGO Illusions, Classic Shark Movies, American Ninja Semifinals

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

MLB Home Run Derby

8/7c

Will a hometown hero walk away with top honors at the annual Home Run Derby? The action takes place at Atlanta’s Truist Park, home for Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, with Braves outfielder and power hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. among the eight players stepping up to the plate. Last year’s champ, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernåndez, is sitting this year’s contest out, while scheduled contenders include the Athletics’ designated hitter Brent Rooker, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Nationals outfielder James Wood and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO Masters

8/7c

Is it real, or is it brick? That’s the question when the five remaining teams of LEGO builders are challenged to make a replica of items found in host Will Arnett’s high-school bedroom from the 1990s. Whoever can best fool the scrutiny of a special guest will move on to the next round. Followed by a new episode of The Quiz with Balls (9/8c).

Everett Collection

Tiger Shark

While the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg‘s Jaws has captured the media’s attention this month, it wasn’t the first to dive into those dangerous waters. In the lull between National Geographic’s just-concluded Sharkfest and Discovery’s Shark Week (beginning Sunday), TCM stirs things up with a series of vintage shark-related movies, starting with Howard Hawks‘ 1932 romantic melodrama Tiger Shark, starring Edward G. Robinson as a tuna fisherman caught in a love triangle, followed by John Sturges‘ 1955 Underwater! adventure (9:30/8:30c), the 1950 B-movie Killer Shark (11:15/10:15c) starring Roddy McDowall, and the 1953 documentary The Sea Around Us (12:45 am/11:45c) based on marine biologist Rachel Carson’s National Book Award-winning work.

Trae Patton/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

8/7c

The semifinal round gets underway in Las Vegas, with contestants navigating a longer course with 10 memorable obstacles from past seasons. The ninjas with the fastest times move on to the National Finals. Followed by an episode of Survival Mode (10/9c) that relives the terror and devastation of the wildfires on Maui that destroyed the town of Lahaina.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: