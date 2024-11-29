Nick Cannon Opens Up About Seeking Help for Struggle With Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

Nick Cannon has admitted he “needs help” as he opens up about his battles with his mental health.

Speaking with People, The Masked Singer host said he is still getting to grips with his diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder. “I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he shared.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” he added.

After his recent diagnosis, Cannon said he is embracing his mental health struggles and learning to heal. “I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me,'” he stated.

He continued, “I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too.”

The Wild ‘n Out star first revealed his diagnosis on his Counsel Culture podcast earlier this month, where he explained he’d been “clinically diagnosed” with narcissistic personality disorder. Afterward, he said he researched the disorder and realized he identifies with nearly all the “markers.”

“I’ve taken all the power away from the term narcissism because I’ve researched it and I understand it,” he shared. “Call me whatever you want… now if I didn’t know what it was, then I have issue with it.”

The day before Thanksgiving, Cannon served meals at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving celebration. While there, he opened up to People about how he spends the holidays with his 12 children from six different women, describing it as “very complicated.”

“I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” he continued. “I’m going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things, you know what I mean? Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey. So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like.”

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.