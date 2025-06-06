Phil Robertson‘s widow, Miss Kay Robertson, is dealing with health struggles of her own following his death at the age of 79. The 77-year-old has been in poor health for months, and son Willie Robertson shared an update on her condition following Phil’s May 25 death.

“Kay is not in the best of health,” the Duck Dynasty star told USA Today Network. “We’re trying to help her out as much as we can.” In addition to the physical struggles she’s facing, Miss Kay is also “just depressed,” according to Willie, who pointed out, “She lost her partner of 60 years.”

Phil and Miss Kay were high school sweethearts. Although they briefly separated at one point and he admitted to being unfaithful (he even fathered another child, Phyllis, from an affair in the 1970s), their marriage lasted until Phil’s death.

Miss Kay filmed some scenes for Duck Dynasty: The Revival before her health took a turn, and she was featured in the premiere episode on June 1.

“Kay is struggling with a lot of falls,” Willie’s wife, Korie Robertson, told TV Insider. “I think she forgets that she can’t really walk, so she’ll fall, and that’s been hard to deal with.”

On a February episode of the Duck Call Room podcast, Willie, Jase Robertson, and Si Robertson revealed that Kay suffered a “substantial injury” after a fall. She cut her leg during the incident, and Jase described it as a “horror show,” adding, “It was severe.” She had to have surgery and use a walker after the fall, while also dealing with mobility issues stemming from previously breaking her foot.

While discussing both of his parents’ health in April, Jase admitted on the Unashamed With the Robertson Family, “It hasn’t been good. I’m just giving the blunt truth. Not good.”

