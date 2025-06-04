Five years before Phil Robertson died, an unexpected addition came into his life. In early 2020, the Duck Dynasty patriarch found out that he had an adult daughter named Phyllis, whom he fathered after an affair in the 1970s.

“On November 30, 2019, I learned through DNA testing that the man who raised me was not my biological father,” Phyllis wrote on her blog in 2020. “This set off a chain of events that led me to a new and wonderful family and the most positive outcome one could imagine.”

Phyllis first connected with the Robertson family by reaching out to Phil’s sons Jase Robertson and Alan Robertson. A DNA test eventually confirmed that she was a member of the famous family (although she’d never seen their show before). She met Phil for the first time in February 2020, and he publicly introduced her on his podcast three months later.

Scroll down to learn more about Phyllis, including what her relationship with Phil was like at the time of his death in May.

Did Phil Robertson have a relationship with his daughter?

Yes, once Phil learned about Phyllis, he and his family immediately embraced her. “When I finally met my dad on February 21, 2020, his first words were, ‘I had no idea,'” Phyllis shared. “I told him those were the best words he could have spoken to me. You see, if he’d known about me and never found me, I would have been devastated. Those words allowed me to offer grace and compassion.”

She said she felt “loved and accepted” by the entire Robertson family. When she appeared on Phil’s podcast in May 2020, he told her, “Phyllis, all I can tell you is, I’m glad you found me. I’m glad I found you. All I have to say is welcome aboard.”

Phyllis ended up moving to be closer to her newfound family, and she had a very good relationship Phil when he died.

“Dad taught me so much, including how to make his best dishes,” she recalled in an Instagram post after Phil’s death. “Jambalaya, fried pork chops, pancakes, and mayhaw jelly were just a few. Spending time together preparing and eating these meals are some of my favorite memories. He taught me how to make jambalaya before he taught me to duck hunt. I’ll miss his food, but I know that he taught me and many others how to carry on cooking these decades-old recipes. I wonder if he’s up in heaven now, serving up some of his best dishes. I can only imagine the look on Jesus’s face when he takes that first bite of my dad’s mayhaw jelly! Sweet perfection!”

How did Miss Kay react to Phil’s daughter?

Even though Phyllis was the product of an affair, Phil’s wife, Miss Kay Robertson, fully embraced her. Phyllis calls Miss Kay her “special mom.”

“I got to hear that first conversation with mom [and Phyllis] and it was so neat because mom always has wanted a daughter,” Alan revealed. “Let’s be honest, if a lot of women get news 45 years later there’s a child they didn’t know (their husband) had, it could not go well.”

In a June 2022 Facebook post, Miss Kay said, “Phyllis Robertson Thomas is the daughter I always prayed for. I’m grateful for every day we get to spend with her. When we met, it hurt her to think her presence might hurt me. But she was never a painful reminder of those days when Phil ran wild. Instead, Phyllis is a beautiful reminder of what God can do in our lives.”

What does Phil Robertson’s daughter do for a living?

After being a stay-at-home mom for several years, Phyllis earned her nursing degree at Crowder College. She served as a missionary nurse and teacher in Nicaragua and received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. In 2024, she received her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Liberty University.

Now, Phyllis works as a family therapist at the Center for Children and Families in Louisiana.

Is Phil Robertson’s daughter married?

Yes, Phyllis is married to her husband Tony. The two tied the knot two weeks after she graduated from high school. Tony is an artist who owns Tony Thomas Art and helped open the Courtyard on Cotton Gallery in Louisiana.

Phyllis and Tony have two children, Grant and Joel.

