‘The Price Is Right’: 18-Year-Old Contestant Wins $5,000 After Drew Carey Mishap

Teen The Price Is Right contestant Alexander Fisher won $5,000 on Punch-a-Bunch after host Drew Carey experienced a mishap during the game. The contestant, who is a reptile lover, celebrated his 18th birthday on the game show.

Fisher, who wore a shirt that said “It’s My Birthday!”, won the fourth item up for bid, which was an electric slide-in range with an air fryer. He had the highest bid of $1,501. Since the item was $2,349, he advanced to the stage to play a game.

In Punch-A-Bunch, The Price Is Right contestants can win up to $50,000. All they have to do is guess if the prices shown on the items that are showcased are higher or lower than they are.

The first item was a goop dry brush, which was labeled as $60. Fisher said lower and was correct as it was actually $25. The humidifier was labeled as $130. The contestant said it was lower. It was actually $90, so he earned another punch on the wall. An HP USB scanner was marked as $45. As a recent student, he knew that it was higher. The scanner was $120, so Fisher earned his third punch. The last item was a running belt that was $20. Fisher said it was higher. It was $37, so he played a perfect game and earned four punches.

The punches on the board result in cards inside with dollar amounts on them. The first one was worth $1,000. Fisher threw that away and tried for more money.

He threw the next two away as well, which were $1,000 and $500. On the second one, Drew Carey opened the envelope, which had a piece of paper or a tissue attached to it and laughed. After that little mishap, he threw it off to the side before revealing the amount. The final one was the one he had to keep, and it worked out for him. It had $5,000 in it.

Fisher went over the allotted amount of 100 on the wheel, spinning a 135, so he did not advance to the Showcase. He spoke out about the game on YouTube, where his win was posted. “Thank you so much! Will definitely be something I remember for the rest of my life and I had an amazing time!!!” he wrote.

