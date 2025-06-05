‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Calls Out Vanna White for ‘Big Lunch’ She Brings to Set

As Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune winds down, hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest have revealed information about each other that fans didn’t know before. The two of them participated in a rapid-fire round of questions, where Seacrest called out White for a lot of things she does on set.

They started out answering what they could count on each other for. Ryan Seacrest said Vanna White wears Uggs every morning on set. “You got that right,” the hostess said.

The next question was describing Seacrest in three words. “Tall,” the American Idol host, who is 5’8, joked. White said he was “professional, kind, and fast-paced.” She said the last one was a good thing. “You don’t beat around. ‘Let’s do it!’ We get it done. I like that,” White said.

They both shared their “Bankrupt” oopsie-funny moment. Ryan Seacrest said that he didn’t realize how physical the show was. He referenced chasing after a cheese wheel, contestants putting him in a headlock, getting knocked over during the Bonus Round, and being hugged tightly. “I’m going to need to rest my joints,” he said. White shared that hers was when she walked passed a letter she should have touched and missed, and Seacrest called her out on it.

“What’s the most surprising thing you learned about me this year?” White asked and then “oooo’d.”

“This Thanksgiving meal you have for lunch on a kind of regular basis,” he said. “Like it’s the day after Thanksgiving sandwich that you have every week. It’s Thanksgiving every week here at Wheel.”

Seacrest revealed that his comfort show was Us whereas White’s was House Hunters International.

The hosts ended by saying one thing that is on their bucket lists. White said that she wants to travel, especially to Australia. Seacrest joked that he wanted to “dunk a basketball.”

This was White and Seacrest’s first season hosting together as Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak after he retired. They will be back as cohosts for Season 43.

