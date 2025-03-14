A Wheel of Fortune player made the best of a bad situation. They may not have won the Bonus Round puzzle, but they got to hug Ryan Seacrest after proclaiming their love for the act of affection.

Bill Friskey, from Merkel, Texas, played against Kimberly Steele, from San Diego, California, and Haley Yaeger, from Vienna, Virginia, on Thursday, March 13. Friskey is a self-proclaimed outdoors lover who frequently goes camping with his wife. Steele works for the United States Postal Service and sings in her local choir. Yaeger throws themed birthday parties for her dog and hates the Summer.

Seacrest gave Friskey a camping food tip. “Sardines, do you like them?” he asked.

“No,” Friskey replied.

“They’re so easy. Peel back and eat them with a fork right out of the container,” Seacrest said.

“Ok, I’ll take your word for it,” the game show contestant replied.

“You’re not going to try it, are you?” Seacrest laughed before moving on to the next puzzle.

The game started with a malfunction due to Vanna White‘s sleeves. She had cuffed white sleeves on her black pantsuit, which caused her to tap the screen a few times during the first toss-up. Seacrest asked if they were going to be a problem throughout the game. She only had a problem one other time during the episode. Steele solved the first toss-up, which was “Manager Trainee.” She also solved the second one – “Eureka California.”

Friskey was on a roll during the first puzzle – “Before & After” – but landed on “Bankrupt” halfway through, ending his turn. Yaeger wound up solving the puzzle, “Carrot Stick Figure,” earning $1,000.

During the Mystery Round, Yaeger gained more money, but eventually, her turn ended when she called a letter that wasn’t on the board. Steele landed on “Lose a Turn,” so it moved to Friskey. He got on the board when he guessed “L,” and there were five in the puzzle. Then, he only needed three more “S’s” to solve “All the Bells and Whistles.” That put him in the lead with $4,550.

The Prize Round brought another “Bankrupt” for Friskey. Yaeger guessed “O,” which wasn’t on the board, and Steele also landed on “Bankrupt.” The turn went back around to Friskey. He solved the “Event” puzzle- “Bucket List Trip,” giving him another $1,200 and a trip to the Alpines.

Yaeger racked up $4,000 during the Triple Toss-Up after solving two of the puzzles. Steele solved the third one, getting $2,000.

Yaeger guessed the Final Puzzle, “My New Nickname,” but it wasn’t enough to bring her to the Bonus Round. She ended with $9,650. Steele went home with $5,000. Frisker was the night’s big winner with $15,249.

He picked “What are you doing?” for the Bonus Round puzzle. Friskey brought his wife, Tracy, with him, and Seacrest asked her what they eat when they camp. She said that they “eat everything.” Bill took a jab at Seacrest, saying, “Maybe we’ll add some sardines into it.” Seacrest smiled at the camera before saying, “Now he’s making fun of me!”

Wheel gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and he guessed “C,M,D, and O.” After that, the board looked like “_ _ _ _ _ N_ _T O_T.” Friskey had 10 seconds to try and solve the puzzle. He guessed the last two words, “It Out,” but couldn’t quite guess the first one, “Hugging.”

Seacrest turned to Friskey, hugged him, and said it was “Hugging it Out.”

“Aww. And I’m a hugger, ” the contestant groaned.

“The irony was during the commercial break, he said ‘Can I give you a hug?'” Seacrest said.

He ended with $15,249 and a trip but lost out on an additional $40,000.

“Now, give me a big hug,” Seacrest told him. Friskey grabbed the host and lifted him up, squeezing him in a tight hug.

“That was tough,” one YouTube fan said.

“That was a tuffy,” commented another.

“I had no idea on this one,” added a third.