‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Falls on Stage After Chasing a Roll of Cheese

Ryan Seacrest took a tumble on stage at the end of Wheel of Fortune in a wild moment as part of the show’s Festivals and Celebrations Week.

The host was trying to re-enact the curious British custom of chasing after a roll of cheese, and soon found himself flat on the studio floor.

“I found my new favorite festival,” Seacrest said to his cohost Vanna White at the end of the Thursday, April 3 episode. “It’s called Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival in the U.K.

“Participants race down the hill chasing after a wheel of cheese. In the end, you get the cheese. So, what could be better?”

White, holding a fake block of cheese, asked Seacrest if he was ready to try it out. “I was born for this,” Seacrest said. White rolled the cheese across the set, and the American Idol host ran after it.

After about five runs, Seacrest fell over the cheese and landed on the floor. White shrieked, putting her hands up to her mouth, and the audience laughed.

“Oh no! Are you going to be okay?” she asked.

Seacrest got up with the wheel of cheese and ran back to White. “He’s ok!” she shouted. “Woo!”

This year, the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival will take place on Monday, May 26, on Cooper Hill near Gloucester at 12pm. It is an annual event that attracts thousands of spectators and competitors from all over the world. While the cheese is never usually caught because it rolls down the hill at 80mph, the winner is whoever reaches the bottom of the hill first. The tradition is over 600 years old, according to SoGlos.com.

Those who are 18 and older can participate in the competition and no registration is required. Just show up with a wheel of cheese that day and be prepared to roll. It is also free to enter.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has gotten up to shenanigans on set in the short time that he has been the host on the game show. Last month, he was put into a headlock by a former wrestler, breakdanced, and got a fake tattoo after White showed off her real one. In January, Seacrest was knocked over by a winner who was celebrating.