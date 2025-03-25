‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ex-Wrestler Puts Ryan Seacrest in Headlock & Loses Car on Tough Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune viewers have quickly learned that Ryan Seacrest isn’t afraid to get stuck in, whether it’s his attempts at breakdancing, getting a (fake) tattoo, or now, squaring up to a former pro wrestler.

Monday’s (March 24) episode of the long-running game show saw a showdown between “Big” Bill Page, a former wrestler from Wilmington, Delaware, Vicki Brown, a lady who loves adopting animals, from Nashville, Tennessee, and Yolanda Williams, a travel crew member, from Norwalk, California.

Page stole the show, firstly due to what he was wearing: a colorful Hawaiin shirt with photos of his six grandkids on it. He then kicked things up a gear by putting Seacrest in a headlock. The host tried to keep a straight face as Page wrapped his arms around his neck; however, he soon started “tapping out.”

The fun for Page didn’t stop there, as he went on to dominate the episode, winning with $24,600 cash and a trip to St. Maarten. His opponents trailed well behind, with Brown finishing on $3,000 and Williams ending on zero.

This sent Page through to the Bonus Round, where he selected (perhaps appropriately, given his garb) the “What Are You Wearing?” category along with the additional letters, “B, C, D, and A.” This gave him a four-word puzzle that read: “_ A _ R / _ _ / _ _ _ T E / _ L _ _ E S.”

Page struggled to figure it out, guessing, “HAIR ON WHITE CLIPS” and “HAIR ON WHITE GLASSES.”

After the ten-second timer ran out, Vanna White revealed the correct answer as “PAIR OF WHITE GLOVES.”

Seacrest opened the prize envelope to reveal Page missed out on a brand new Ford Bronco. Thankfully, Page took the loss in his stride and didn’t react by giving the American Idol host a piledriver on the studio floor.

Speaking to Wheel‘s social media correspondent Maggie Sajak after the show, Page opened up about his experience on the show and his past as a pro-wrestler.

“It was a fantastic night. I really enjoyed it,” Page said before explaining he told the crew he “did pro wrestling” and “‘They said, what kind of moves can you put on Ryan? I said, ‘Well, I guess the easiest one would be a headlock.'”

Page noted he did scholastic wrestling in high school and then moved into pro wrestling, starting the organization the East Coast Wrestling Association. “I did all that, off the top rope, getting slammed, kicked in the head, everything,” he shared. “It was fun and they put me in the hall of the fame.”

Even though Page didn’t win the Bonus Round, viewers loved watching him, with one Reddit user writing, “I was rooting for him. Loved his shirt with all his grandchildren. Although he had a few mishaps you can tell he genuinely didn’t mean to and Ryan handled it very well.”

“Enjoyed him too and was sad he didn’t get the bonus puzzle. I thought he would figure it out,” said another.

“I just loved how he messed up Ryan’s hair,” quipped one commenter.

Another added, “I really wanted Big Bill to win at the end!”

What did you think of Monday’s episode? Did you enjoy Page’s game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.