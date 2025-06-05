‘AGT’ Fans Are Less Than Thrilled About Mel B’s Return to Show

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Mel B is back on America’s Got Talent, but her return has been met with a mixed reaction, with some loving her honesty and others hating the negativity they say she is bringing to the show.

The Spice Girls star served as a judge on the NBC competition series from 2013 to 2018. She returned for the spinoff series America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024 before rejoining the panel on the main show for the currently airing 20th season, which premiered on May 27, 2025. She judges alongside Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell.

Last month, the singer revealed on the Today show that she “got kind of laid off and fired” from the show, and confirmed to TV Insider, “Simon [Cowell] fired me! He said he didn’t, but he did!” However, despite the firing, Mel B said she was ready to come back.

“The last time I did it, I was in a very different place,” she explained. “I was dealing with a very emotionally abusive marriage that was falling apart. My dad had died. There was a lot going on for me, but one thing that actually [was] my savior was that I got to be at that desk every day.”

After the official AGT Facebook page shared a video of Mel B arriving for the latest round of auditions, fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts, with many pleading for the return of Heidi Klum.

“I didn’t realize how much I would miss Heidi until I had to listen to Mel B again! So annoying and juvenile,” wrote one commenter.

“Bring back Heidi! Mel B needs to go away and grow up,” said another.

“We are all buzzing Mel B get her off,” another added.

Another wrote, “Bring Heidi back. Mel B is obnoxious.”

Fans on Reddit shared similar sentiments, with one user asking, “Why is Mel B back? I am so sick of her misery and negativity already. It’s ruining the whole vibe for me. I used to get excited to watch but her presence is sooooooo unbearable. Why be so rude and negative to people? She can be very sweet to some but ruthless to others.”

“I miss Heidi Klum she’s such a better judge and personality and she always played off of the others so well,” said another.

“She is not a good addition. The only judge I disliked more was Piers Morgan,” added one user.

Some viewers were especially irked by Mel B after she “stole” Vergara’s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s (June 3) episode.

“Sofia was mad. Did you notice that all 3 of the other judges made comments to each other about it was Sofia’s turn to press the golden buzzer & that she was supposed to press it for that contestant,” wrote one Reddit user. “Mel B said “I got tired of waiting. She was taking too long.” They reminded me of a bunch of kids fighting on the playground.”

However, not everyone was against Mel B’s return to the show, as some praised her honest approach.

“I like her more now that she’s more critical. She’s like the younger Simon back when he’d ruthlessly rip into people. These days, Simon is way too soft,” said one Reddit commenter.

“She’s a breath of fresh air for me. I can only watch so much AGT until I’m sick of the fake over sold positivity,” another added.

“Not a Mel B lover, but the show is not lacking in positivity,” said another. “There is really no reason for judges if they all stand for every act, give praise and a Yes vote. I tune myself out for a lot of the judges comments because they are so predictable. I don’t see the problem with a judge occasionally being critical.”

“I love mel b,” added one fan.

Another wrote, “Bruh so many people complained that Mel b SHOULD come back and that heidi needs to go and now that that’s been achieved, there’s still angry ahh people what the heck.”

What do you think of Mel B being back on AGT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC