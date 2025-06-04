‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans React After Two Former Acts Get Second Chance

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The 20th season of America’s Got Talent continued on Tuesday night (June 3) with the second episode of auditions, which featured singers, dance troupes, rock bands, and two previous acts looking for redemption.

First up were the Messoudi Brothers, who previously made it to the semifinals of Season 14 as a trio. Now performing as a duo, the juggling brothers made their way to the stage for a high-stakes performance.

“There’s still three of us,” the brothers explained after Mel B asked about the missing member. “We left our brother at home for this one because he just decided to sit out. He has two children now, so he does some time off every now and then. We’re trying something new that’s quite a lot more dangerous than what we did last time.”

The Messoudi Brothers delivered on their promise of danger as they juggled knives back and forth while undressing and swapping into each other’s clothes. The death-defying performance earned high praise from the judges, including Simon Cowell, who called it “breathtaking,” adding, “This show relies on moments and that’s what I call a moment, big time.”

Mel B also spoke highly of the performance, stating, “Can I just say, having seen you before, I didn’t think you’d be able to top it. It was really frightening to watch you take them off… but I was that scared for you to put them back on. But I do think I wanna say one thing to you… I think you were perfect.”

With that, Mel B decided to send the brothers straight to the final rounds by hitting the Golden Buzzer, stealing the chance from Sofia Vergara. “I was gonna do it. That was my Golden Buzzer… she did it out of nowhere. She took it away,” Vergara said after the performance.

Fans also loved the Messoudi Brothers performance, with one YouTube user writing, “That’s what i call a golden buzzer. I have been getting tired of singers getting them. But this right here is pure talent gold!”

“Go on Messoudi Brothers, please go all the way to the end and win. True variety that deserves to a headline show in Vagus [sic] and what a golden buzzer. Instead of another bloody singer,” said another.

“Oh my! That’s the first time I ever stood up while watching at home and applauded an AGT act!! That was breathtaking! Congratulations to these two men on pulling that off! (and on!)” another added.

Another wrote, “One of the best acts ever on AGT. It’s no wonder that they didn’t kill each other. Excellent.”

“So glad that the Messoudis came back and delivered with a fiery routine! Cannot wait to see what they do in the live shows!” said one commenter.

Another act returning for redemption was Alex Zinger, aale dancer and current financial advisor who never made it past the auditions in Season 19. Zinger returned to the stage on Tuesday’s episode, this time with a crew of dancers to support his performance.

The backing dancers stole the show, with Vergara telling Zinger, “I thought the dancers were amazing, but I can’t even remember you. I was looking at them.”

While Cowell admitted that Zinger can’t dance, he did say he was intrigued by the performance. “You’re bad but interesting,” he said. “You stand for every man who can’t dance but wants to, and that’s a good thing.”

Surprisingly, Zinger received three yeses, sending him through to the next round. “You put on a show, and maybe I’m delusional, but I’m gonna say yes,” Mel B said as she made Zinger a very happy man.

The fan reaction to Zinger was more mixed, with one YouTuber commenter writing, “It was a like a car crash you couldn’t look away from lol.”

“This guy is fantastic, the judge put it up so nicely by saying that “he represents every man who can’t dance but wants to” Couldn’t have put together this whole act better,” said another.

“The guy is horrible and really can’t dance well, but to involve those girls and give them this experience of a lifetime was amazing. They were beyond joyful!” another added.

One fan wrote, “That was spectacular! I laughed the whole way through. Great fun.”

“More than just the act, it was the acknowledgement he received from the AGT crowd that was a highlight for me…. He felt every minute of it!” another said.

“God awful dancing hope this doesn’t make it anywhere let alone final 4,” said another less impressed viewer.

“I love that he really felt the music as he dances,” another added.

What did you think of Tuesday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC