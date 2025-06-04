‘American Idol’ Finalists John Foster & Breanna Nix Reunite Ahead of Nashville Performance

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts
Disney/Christopher Willard

Reunited and it feels so good! More than two weeks after John Foster and Breanna Nix competed in the American Idol finale, they linked up in Nashville and shared a reunion video on Instagram.

“Got my good friend @officialjohnfoster & our yummy drinks,” Nix captioned the clip, which featured her and Foster clinking their canned drinks. Foster reposted the Story and wrote, “Glad to be back with friends like @breannanixmusic!”

The pair also paid a visit to Seacrest Studios and posted an Instagram video about how much they miss American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

The reunion took place ahead of the pair’s scheduled performances in Nashville on June 4. They’ll be joined by fellow Season 23 Idol contestants Jamal Roberts (the season winner), Thunderstorm Artis, Kolbi Jordan, Mattie Pruitt, and Gabby Samone. Other performers are previous Idol contestants Colin Stough, HunterGirl, Will Moseley, Wé Ani, and Ajii.

Nix came in third place on American Idol, while Foster was the runner-up.

John Foster and Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix/Instagram

Ahead of the June 4 performance, Foster posted about his excitement for the show on Instagram. “I’m super excited to join some great friends in Nashville for this concert on June 4th,” he wrote. “This will be my first ‘official’ appearance in Music City, which is quite the milestone!”

Over Memorial Day Weekend, he sang at Cajun Country Jam in Louisiana, marking his first post-Idol performance. He also has a performance scheduled at the Grand Ole Opry on June 7.

“The first time I went to the Opry, I fought back tears because I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Foster admitted. “As an amateur country music historian, there is no more significant place to my passion (country music) than the Grand Ole Opry. This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true! I will NEVER be able to express my gratitude! Glory be to God!”

