‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Anderson Drops Big News About Season 21 – Fans React

Deadliest Catch fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on when the hit Discovery Channel series will return for its 21st season, and now, one of the show’s stars has dropped a big hint.

Fishing captain Jake Anderson has taken to his Facebook page, where he shared a photo aboard his Titan Explorer fishing vessel, sorting through a massive haul of crab. “…..waiting. ………waiting …….waiting DEALIES [sic] CATCH STARTS MID JULY,” he wrote alongside the image.

A mid-July premiere would mark the latest debut for Deadliest Catch since the series began in 2005. From Seasons 1 through 19, the show consistently premiered in March or April. Season 20, which aired on June 11, 2024, previously held the record for the latest premiere date.

Fans took to the Deadliest Catch Reddit forum to discuss the upcoming premiere, with one commenter writing, “Great, I’m excited! Injuries, weather, major health problems, deaths, coastguard rescues, family drama, fishing fun, tension on deck, all that is Real. If you can’t get past a little producer-pushed storyline BS, then don’t tune in.”

They continued, “I love this show. If a scene or an episode is boring, I skip it. It’s been SO cool watching their lives unfold for over 20 years.”

Another user predicted a shorter season, writing, “No exact date or episode count either, but I think it’ll be a much shorter season than what people have gotten used to.”

One fan replied that a shorter season might “lead to a better show,” noting, “In my opinion, the show went downhill when they started adding a zillion episodes to each season. They had the demand so had to fill the extra episodes with fluff. Now maybe shorter more condensed seasons will be less scripted filler material and more actual footage like years ago.”

“I watched probably 12 seasons then I stopped with television. I occasionally still catch a clip here and there. Amazed that people still watch after so long. It’s generational. Wonder how many of the original crews are still kicking,” said another.

Another responded, “I did the same , churned through first 12 seasons and was like.. yup, that’s enough. I picked through a few episodes of later seasons.”

“I don’t think I have watched this show in a good 10 years. I’m actually surprised it is still on,” another added.

One fan wrote, “I just started watching for the first time mid season 20, so for me, I can’t tell what is scripted vs unscripted- nothing to compare it to. I’m glad. I really enjoy the show vs people that have been watching it since Season 1- they are constantly bitching about the apparently scripted s*** in the episodes.”

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch saw shocking medical emergencies, weather challenges, clashing personalities, and a race against time. The season finale was particularly tense, as Captain Sig Hansen’s Northwestern lost power, and he had to manually steer the vessel home.

Anderson also faced trouble on the Titan Explorer as the boat lost its autopilot and suffered a leak. The pressure was on as he had to make it back to shore with his haul of crabs or risk losing his job. Thankfully, it all worked out well in the end for the veteran fishing captain.

Are you looking forward to a new season of Deadliest Catch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21, July, Discovery Channel