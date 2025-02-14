There is some good news for fans of Deadliest Catch as a beloved star of the show gave a positive health update. Captain ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski shared with fans the latest news following his prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a recent Facebook update, Wichrowski said that he is receiving radioactive seeds and hormone treatments. “Numbers are great. Not complaining purely for information,” he wrote.

Although the actor shared that the hormone treatment is necessary for him, he told his followers that it comes with issues.

“Testosterone drops to near zero by design. I seem to be cancer-free now,” Wichrowski wrote.

“I have always felt 10-15 years younger than my age. The job I have and being around crew 1/2 my age. Feels like the clock has caught up. Maybe small price to pay. Thanks for concern and best wishes. If you have symptoms, get checked.”

In the comments, his followers thanked him for the updates and said that they would keep praying for him.

The Summer Bay skipper revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. The announcement came during the Season 19 finale. He allowed cameras to follow him around on Season 20 to follow his treatment process at that time. A doctor revealed the diagnosis to Wichrowski, and explained that he had to start aggressive treatment to fight the cancer immediately.

“When I heard it,” Wichrowski said in the Season 20 preview clip, “one of the things I thought was, ‘You know what? I’m not going to stop [fishing]. I’m going to keep going until I actually can’t.’ How many people get diagnosed with this and they just shut down and crawl into a shell? And it just makes it worse.”

Cancer couldn’t conquer Bill’s spirit, or stop him from fearlessly taking on the Bering Sea 🌊 The new season of #DeadliestCatch premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 8p on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/ruluEsyyyP — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) June 3, 2024

“The fact that I allowed the news to be broadcast, I heard from a million people, ‘Oh, I hope you’re alright,’” he said. “They’re saying you’re gonna have all these symptoms that are gonna stop you. And I said, ‘There’s no way.’”

The actor said that by having the cameras follow this journey, it would inspire others going through similar situations.

“I was hoping that the fact that I kept going, it would show people that if you have this, you can keep working,” Wichrowski said. “You can keep your life moving. I wasn’t going to stop unless I had to.”

Wichrowksi joined Deadliest Catch on Season 13 in 2017.

Season 20 ended in October 2024, but there have been no updates on when the reality show will come back for another season.

Deadliest Catch, Discovery Channel