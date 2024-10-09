Deadliest Catch fans have been worried about Captain Keith Colburn after he suffered a medical emergency aboard the F/V Wizard. There were fears he’d had a heart attack or stroke. The October 8 episode of the Discovery Channel show gave a big update on Captain Keith’s health, plus Jake Anderson was sent reeling after a scary head injury to one of his crew.

As viewers will recall last week’s (October 1) episode Keith’s brother Monte desperately trying to get him medical help. The vessel eventually made it to the Saint Paul Harbor where Colburn was flown to Anchorage, Alaska, for medical assistance and tests. Many fans were critical of how the situation was handled, as well as the amount of time it took.

Tests revealed during the October 8 episode that he tested negative for troponin, which is a common indicator of an acute cardiac event. The fact it was not present was a good sign, but the doctor didn’t rule out a heart attack. He recommended a cardiac specialist to dig a little deeper. All Colburn was thinking about was getting back on the boat. At the end of the episode, he told his bro he had a transient ischemic attack (TIA). It could have been a stroke, but they are not 100 percent sure. He said he needed to be near a hospital and would not return to the boat over the next couple of days.

An on-deck injury requires another urgent call to the coast guard. Watch #DeadliestCatch tomorrow at 8p on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/PEKkbSHGsv — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) October 7, 2024

Elsewhere on the F/V Titan Explorer, there was another scary scene that unfolded with Captain Jake at the helm. The pressure was mounting as he looked to secure the 30,000 more crabs to finish the winter season. It was a case of making the quota or risk losing his job. Before making the one last push, Anderson reminded people to be safe as this is a time when accidents can happen. Not long after a haul was being transported in the pot, the cage slammed into deckhand Chino and hit him right in the head.

He started screaming in pain. ”I can’t feel my legs,” he said. Anderson rushed to check on him. Chino was carried inside by the crew. He had trouble standing and ended up on the ground. He was told to lay on his back. Crew members took his gear off to put on a neck brace to stabilize him. One of the show’s producers helped provide medical assistance.

An anxious-looking Anderson called the Coast Guard to report the head injury. He then yelled at the producer telling him he is not in charge as he is speaking with the Coast Guard. The producer said he was just trying to help.

Anderson later spoke to a neurosurgeon to check on Chino’s condition. Chino had some bruising on the crown of his head but could move his fingers and toes. He told Anderson his neck felt weird. The captain made the decision to head to a clinic in the Dutch Harbor. Even though he knew it will cost him money, Anderson felt this is worth it. Anderson said, “As long as he knows he is being taken care of, I can sleep really well at night. I just hope he is okay.”

There were viewers who watched a TikTok clip for the episode who also questioned how Chino’s situation was addressed. They felt the first aid used was not handled well. Others thought the captains led well. See some of the feedback below. The Titan Explorer makes it to land so Chino can get assessed. We didn’t know his condition at the end of the episode.

Great episode. Nick, Montey, and Jake all dealt with huge adversity with amazing leadership. — Dr. Esox Masquinongy, Ph.D. (@IIceFish4Eyes) October 9, 2024

https://t.co/kx9fFxx2xJ Wow!

[a little too late on the neck brace] — PsyberspaceSuperstar (@psybrspcsuprstr) October 7, 2024

Elsewhere Captain Rick Shelford had his hands full in the employee relations department. Shelford ended up unloading engineer Vasily Tsys from the boat after verbally using racial slurs including the “N” word on Noah Harbeck. There was a no-tolerance policy for that. With two episodes left in the season, who knows what else these crews will endure to finish their respective seasons strong.

Deadliest Catch, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel