‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows’ Mom Makes Desperate Plea to Show’s Producers

What To Know Angela Meadows, mother of late Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows, has pleaded with Discovery not to air footage of her son’s fatal accident.

Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand and father of three, died after falling overboard from a fishing vessel.

The Meadows family wants Todd remembered for his love of fishing and dedication to his children.

Angela Meadows, the heartbroken mother of Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows, who died while filming the Discovery series, has made a desperate plea with the network not to air footage of her son’s death.

The 25-year-old deckhand died after he fell overboard from the Aleutian Lady fishing vessel on the Bering Sea on February 25. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the crew recovered Todd from the water around 10 minutes later, but he was “unresponsive” and “attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.”

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday (March 4), Angela urged Discovery not to air the tragic incident on TV. “We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death,” she said. “We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat.”

“No parent would want the world to watch their child die,” Angela said in a separate statement, per Alaska’s News Source.

TMZ also reports that Angela has requested footage from Todd’s time on the boat to “have the videos for memories.”

Angela said she wants her son’s “memory to be a good memory everywhere,” adding, “It never mattered what anybody had to say about him, good or bad. He wasn’t out there to make friends. He wasn’t out there to click with people. He was just out there to work and to do what he loved.”

Other members of Todd’s family have also spoken out, including his sister, Mackenzie, who told Us Weekly, “No words put together can even describe the pain we’re going through and will continue to. His boys will see him through pictures, and we will see him through his boys.”

As mentioned in a GoFundMe page, Todd had three young sons, whom his family described as “his entire world.” The page added, “Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them. This unimaginable loss has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken.”

His father, Lucas, added, per Alaska’s News Source, “[Todd] had a smile on his face the whole time. Good day, bad day, didn’t matter… He loved to fish and loved to watch other people fish.”