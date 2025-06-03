‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $9,000 After Playing Clock Game ‘Like a Pro’

The Price Is Right contestant Julie Laplaca won almost $9,000 in cash and prizes when she played The Clock Game “like a pro.” Fans were disappointed that she didn’t make it to the Showcase.

Laplaca won the second item up for bid after bidding $1,350 on a 24-inch iMac desktop computer on Friday, May 30. There was one bid higher than her, but they were higher than the retail price of $1,499, so Laplaca won.

When she got to the stage, she gave host Drew Carey a dollar sign keychain. He folded over in laughter and she told him it was for in case she won a car.

Laplaca had to correctly guess the prices of a boxing trainer and a wine cooler. If she correctly guessed the prices, she would win them plus $7,500 in cash.

The Price Is Right contestant would give Drew Carey a price and he would tell her if she had to go higher or lower. But, the catch is that she had to guess the exact price within 30 seconds as a clock counted down right in front of her.

Laplaca started off with $900 for the boxing trainer. Carey guided her to go lower as the price was $630. He only told her to go higher when she guessed $600. She guessed $630 in six seconds, securing the trainer.

She took a bit longer to guess the price of the wine cooler, which was $799. Laplaca guessed the price in 15 seconds, winning all three prizes. She was so close to advancing to the Showcase as she spun a 95 on the wheel, but contestant Gayla Davis spun a 100, advancing to the Showcase instead.

“Loved Julie on Today’s show,” a Reddit user posted. “Anyone else groan when Julie didn’t make it to the showcase today? Nothing against Gayla who made it, I just that I really liked Julie’s enthusiasm, and she played the clock game like a pro!!!”

“She knew exactly how to win at Clock Game, and I always root for contestants like Julie who play the games well over those who make obvious blunders (i.e. guessing $10 in Spelling Bee, putting the cheapest item in the mailbox on Pay the Rent, asking for the first number in Stack the Deck, etc.). Luck was just not on her side at the wheel, unfortunately,” another said.

“That was great playing of The Clock Game,” a YouTube user wrote.