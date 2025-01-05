Noah Wyle is back in scrubs, and we couldn’t be more excited. The Pitt, on which he also serves aa an executive producer, premieres on Max on January 9, and seeing him as a doctor again of course has us thinking about his previous role.

For most of ER‘s 15-season run (1994-2009), Wyle starred as Dr. John Carter. We watched him go from his very early days as a doctor, switch from surgery to emergency medicine, become the one who “set the tone” and advised others to do the same, and return time and time again even after he’d moved on from Cook County General.

Now, he’s playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the chief attending in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Each episode follows an hour of his 15-hour shift. Ahead of The Pitt‘s premiere, check out his best ER episodes below.

ER, Streaming Now, Max

The Pitt, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 9, Max