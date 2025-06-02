While reflecting on the close friendships her teenage twin sons have made, Jenny Marrs made an unexpected revelation about the boys’ childhood. The HGTV star revealed that she and husband Dave Marrs made a big decision that would go on to impact their sons’ future as they were entering 2nd grade.

The couple decided to move the boys and their adopted sister, Sylvie, who was about to start kindergarten, to a new school. “Granted, we had been kicked out of our old school because we spent a month in Africa during the middle of the year,” Jenny shared on Instagram. “But I regret nothing. They were little and it was the best thing for our family at the time.”

When choosing a new school, the Fixer to Fabulous stars wanted a place where their kids “wouldn’t be shuffled around year to year because of rezoning.” They also “prioritized friendships over the ‘best sports’ or ‘academics’ or whatever other things seem important these days,” Jenny said.

She added that her kids finding close friends has been the “greatest gift.” “This year, my boys have both walked through deep heartache and these friends have walked with them and prayed for them and have showed up for them in ways that I never could have expected of 15 and 16 year old kids,” Jenny concluded. “Teens often have a bad reputation but I believe they were born for such a time as this. This next generation is brave and God is on the move in and through them.”

Jenny gave birth to twins Nathan and Ben in 2010. In 2013, she and Dave finalized Sylvie’s adoption, but a government shutdown in her home country of Democratic Republic of Congo prevented them from bringing her home until July 2014. She joined the Marrs just two months after the birth of the couple’s daughter Charlotte. Baby boy Luke Marrs completed the family in 2019.