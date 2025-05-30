‘The Price Is Right’ Player Is ‘Luckiest Ever’ After Stunning Car Win

The Price Is Right contestant Michael Ambrese nearly lost out on a car after incorrectly guessing the price, but another aspect of the game propelled him to win in the end. The incredible moment came on the Wednesday, May 28, episode, which saw him get dubbed “the luckiest contestant ever.”

Ambrese won the fifth item up for bid, which was a 65-inch 4k television. He and the other three bidders all had to bid for a second time because their first bids were over the retail price. Ambrese first bid $696 and then he bid $400. The actual retail price was $524 and since he was the highest bidder, he won the TV and the chance to play a game for another prize.

After coming to the stage and meeting host Drew Carey, Ambrese got to play Pocket Change for a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Niro LX. In the game, the contestant is given $0.25 and the first number of the car they are trying to win. There are five numbers left on the board and the game show contestant has to try to guess them in order. If they are wrong, the price of the car goes up $0.25 each time. However, if they are right, the car price doesn’t increase and they are one step closer to winning.

Also, every time Ambrese is right he gets to pick an envelope off the wall. Each envelope has an amount of money in it. If the money in their envelopes matches or exceeds how much the car went up to by the end, they win the car.

Ambrese was given a two as the first number. He then picked six, five, and seven, and was wrong, so the price of the car increased to $1.00. When Ambrese selected eight, he was right and got to pick an envelope.

“Don’t lose hope. This is still very winnable,” Drew Carey said.

The same thing happened with the third number. Ambrese picked five and was wrong, so the car increased to $1.25. When Ambrese picked seven, he was right and got to select another envelope. Then on the fourth number, he picked five and zero, making the car $1.75. The correct number was six and another envelope was selected.

For the last number, Ambrese only had zero and five to choose from. He picked wrong again after saying five. The correct number was zero and Ambrese was allowed to pick another envelope.

He now had to have at least $2.00 in his envelopes in order to win the car. “You’re going to need a little bit of luck,” Drew Carey said.

The first two envelopes had $0.50, bringing him up to $1.25. With only two envelopes left, Ambrese needed $0.75 and hope that none of the envelopes contained $0. The third envelope had $2.00 in it, bringing his total to $3.25. He won the car and the crowd went wild. The final envelope had $0, but that didn’t matter.

Ambrese only spun a 70 on the wheel so he did not make it to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right fans, however, called Ambrese the “luckiest” person to play the game.