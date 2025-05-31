‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Amazing $20,000 Win on Plinko

The Price is Right contestant Sam had a dream game on Plinko. After guessing every amount right on the items, he walked away with more than $20,000.

On May 29, Sam, who came with his wife and friends, bid $852 on the third item up for bid, which was a Sebo America vacuum with a three-piece accessory set. The actual retail price was $1,234.

The game show contestant came to the stage to shake host Drew Carey‘s hand. Announcer George Gray then told Sam that he would be playing Plinko for a chance to win up to $50,000.

Sam was given one chip to start with. In order to get the other four, he had to correctly guess the prices of the items he was shown. The items had two numbers under them. He had to guess whether the specific item began in the first number or ended in the second number.

For the first item, a car-mounted phone holder, the number 31 was labeled under it. Sam guessed that the price began with a three. He was correct as it was $30 and he gained another chip. A compact steamer was labeled as 40. Sam said it ended with a zero. The price was $80, so he got another chip. The third item was weather-resistant walkie-talkies. With 63 as the fake price, Sam picked that it started with a six. The walkie-talkies were $60, so he got his fourth chip. The last item was a flashlight labeled as 25. Sam took advice from his family and said it ended in a five. His family was right as the flashlight was $75.

With his five chips, Sam made his way up to the Plinko steps. He kissed the first chip and dropped it right down the middle. “Perfect,” Drew Carey said, as it felt right down the middle. At the last minute, it skewed to the right and dropped into the $0 slot.

Sam dropped his second chip down the middle the second time, but it took a different path and deviated to the right side of the board instead. It landed right on the end in the $100 slot. For the third chip, Sam went one slot over and the chip landed in the $10,000 place. He threw his hands up and jumped wildly in celebration while shouting “Yeahhh!”

“Do that again!” Drew Carey said, The host was impressed!

Sam did the same exact thing he did and won another $10,000, celebrating wildly once again. For his final drop, Sam repeated what he did the last two times, but this time it landed on $0. The Price is Right contestant ended with $21,100.

“You played that perfectly,” Carey told him.

Sam only spun a 40 on the wheel so he did not advance to the Showcase.