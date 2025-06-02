With The Pitt cast and crew getting ready to get back to work on the hit HBO Max show — director Damian Marcano told TV Insider they’re getting going soon — there are several questions up in the air, including whether or not some characters, including Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), will be back. Based on what we learned from executive producers R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells after the Season 1 finale, Season 2 could be a major shift for him.

In the middle of Season 1, Gemmill told us that they were thinking of having the next shift be Langdon’s first back after rehab. It was in Episode 10 that Robby (Noah Wyle) discovered that his resident was an addict and had been stealing pills. He sent him home, only for Langdon to return to help out during the mass casualty incident after a shooting at Pittfest overwhelmed the ED. Robby, in the finale after the chaos, then detailed the five-year program he’d have to agree to, and Langdon was not on board. After that, we asked the EPs if the plan for the Season 2 shift had changed at all. Gemmill said it hadn’t.

“We’re planning on being 10 months later. It’s going to be the Fourth of July weekend. It’ll be Langdon’s first day back,” he shared in April 2025. (We’ll have to wait and see if any of that changed since then.)

Not only will it be Langdon’s first day back, but it will also be the first time we see him without any drugs in his system. During Season 1’s shift, he was “using at a maintenance level so he doesn’t get the shakes and stuff like that. He wasn’t high, but he was using and in the eyes of the law, I’m not sure it makes a difference,” said Gemmill.

Added Wells, “He’s not going to pass a drug test. But is he functioning? Yes. Is he kind of at a level, but you can’t stay at that level for months and months and months or years.”

His future is up to him, Gemmill added. “He has to, as anyone who’s struggled with any kind of addiction, first you got to admit that you got a problem. Then you got to start through the process of acknowledging that you need help, acknowledging that this is bigger than you, and then you have to start going through the steps and the process and stick with it. In his case, it’s not just a personal thing that he could do on his own. He has to do it professionally in order to maintain his medical license. So it’s no joke. It’s not like him going through the process on his own. And that’s where Robby leaves it. He says, ‘This is your second chance,’ and it’s basically his only chance. And if he really wants to be a doctor again, he’s going to have to go through this process.”

So clearly he’s going to agree to do just that, but the Season 1 finale certainly left Robby and Langdon’s relationship in a very precarious place. After all, Robby had recommended the younger doctor for a fellowship before the truth of his addiction was revealed. The last they shared the screen, Langdon threw Robby’s breakdown in his face (“I wasn’t the one talking to cartoon animals in peds”).

Wells described that as “a drowning scene where Langdon is desperate to survive and he is going to try anything and Robby is hugely disappointed, but more than that, he feels foolish for not seeing it. He feels as if he has missed something, so it’s an attack upon him.”

After what Noah Wyle called “not the wisest” strategy on Langdon’s part, the star, executive producer, and writer told us in March 2025 that he was thinking about what that relationship will look like in Season 2 as they started to get to work on it. “There’s a distinction to be made between what Robby has to do professionally to welcome him back into the environment, and then the other side of that would be what he would need to do to get back into his personal good graces and how much harder that would probably be,” he explained.

Patrick Ball told us “it would be amazing” to have his character’s first day back be the Season 2 shift. “I’ve been in recovery for three years and most of my friends are in recovery. And so being able to tell that story of what that journey is like would be an incredible gift. It would be really hard,” he said. “It’s a rocky road [that time] into recovery. So it would be really, really exciting for Langdon. I think it would be really, really special for me.”

What are you hoping to see with Langdon in Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

