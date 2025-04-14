How Long Could ‘The Pitt’ Run? Noah Wyle & R. Scott Gemmill Weigh In

The Pitt may have only just wrapped its excellent first season, but we already know that it’s a show we want to last for years and years. (It was renewed for Season 2 after Episode 7, of 15.) After all, as we’ve seen, medical dramas can easily last for double-digit seasons (ER ran 15, Grey’s Anatomy is in its 21st). With that in mind, TV Insider had to ask star, executive producer, and writer Noah Wyle and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill (who wrote the outstanding Season 1 finale) how long they imagine the show going.

Wyle, who played Carter on ER for over 11 seasons, Tom Mason on Falling Skies for five, and Flynn Carsen for a few Librarian movies and across the show, and is in his third season as Harry Wilson on Leverage: Redemption, said he’ll play Robby “as long as you’ll have me.”

Gemmill added, “That’s up to you guys. It’s not up to me. I have a reputation of, once I get settled, I don’t go anywhere, so I’ll be here until they turn the lights out.” After all, as he pointed out, “the great thing about doing a show that’s set in the emergency department is every day, 100 new stories come in.”

He shared that there were “lots of stories that didn’t make it [into Season 1]. A lot of patient stories where we just ran out of real estate, page count, and stuff like that. We didn’t do an Ozempic story that we had talked about. We didn’t do some things about immigration, which we didn’t get into. It’s really about picking and choosing what we want to tell and what we think is going to have the most impact. So, there’s lots of things for us to go back to, and some will make their way this year and some will get put in and then get punted down the line. It’s just the way that is.”

The Pitt, Season 2, TBA, Max