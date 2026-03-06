Jane Seymour Stuns With Ageless Appearance While Celebrating 75th Birthday

What To Know Jane Seymour celebrated her 75th birthday with an Instagram post.

Fans flooded her social media with birthday wishes and compliments on her ageless beauty, noting how young she looks for her age.

Seymour attributes her glowing skin to daily exfoliation, use of retinol creams, sun protection, and a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits.

Jane Seymour recently stunned with her ageless appearance as she celebrated her 75th birthday.

On March 5, the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress posted an Instagram Reel of a group of people singing “Happy Birthday” as a large cake with a single lit candle was brought out to her.

“Blowing out the candles and feeling incredibly grateful for another year and all of you. 🎂 🫶,” she captioned the update. “What is one thing you are grateful for today?”

Seymour rocked a red long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline for the occasion, looking decades younger than the septuagenarian she is.

In the comments, fans showered the Harry Wild actress with well-wishes, with many also pointing out her still-youthful glow. One Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday 🎂 Jane. Looks like it was a fun time. Thank you for sharing with us. ❤️😊.”

Another shared, “Sending you so much love! 🫶 Have a magical year! 🌟❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Happy happy b-day!! Sending many ❌⭕️ looking as great as ALWAYS!!!!! ❤️❤️.”

A different follower declared, “Jane, you look wonderful!”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Happy Birthday. Always young.”

Technically, Seymour turned 75 on February 15. But, as she said during an interview with People, the actress plans to celebrate the milestone “all year.”

Seymour also opened up about her beauty secrets, sharing that she is a “great believer in exfoliating and protecting my skin.” To accomplish this, the actress said she uses Crépe Erase by Body Firm, exfoliates “every day,” and uses retinol overnight cream.

“I’m a great believer that if I eat well and I hydrate, that my skin definitely looks better,” she explained.

Additionally, Seymour makes sure to use sunscreen, wear sun-shielded hats, and stay “out of the sun” as much as possible. She added, “And of course, I eat really good vegetables, fruits.”