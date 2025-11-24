‘Raymond’ Reunion, Eric Dane on ‘Brilliant Minds,’ Harry Wild Special, Revisiting the JFK Assassination

Cast members gather to remember the good times on Everybody Loves Raymond in a 30th-anniversary reunion special. Eric Dane dramatizes his own condition of living with ALS as an afflicted firefighter on Brilliant Minds. Give thanks to Jane Seymour, who returns as police consultant Harry Wild for a feature-length special. The ABC News series Truth and Lies revisits the assassination of JFK and the myriad conspiracy theories, refueled by this year’s release of classified documents.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion

Special

You don’t need to see the now-grown kids to be reminded that time flies — and that includes the countless hours fans of Everybody Loves Raymond have spent watching all nine hilarious seasons in ubiquitous syndication. To mark the 30th anniversary of one of network TV’s last great megahit sitcoms, Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal host a reunion special on a recreated set of the Barone home. They’re joined by series stars Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, and the now-adult Madylin and Sullivan Sweeten to relive the good times, watch clips and outtakes, and pay tribute to the late Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, so unforgettable as Ray and Robert’s parents, Marie and Frank, and the Sweetens’ sibling Sawyer, who died in 2015 by suicide at 19.

Brilliant Minds

10/9c

We’ll always remember Eric Dane as Grey’s Anatomy‘s “McSteamy” Mark Sloan, but in a more profoundly memorable guest role on the acclaimed medical drama, he reflects his own battle with ALS as afflicted firefighter Matthew Ramati in a moving episode. Matthew, so used to being the hero in his profession, finds it difficult when his condition deteriorates to lean on others and become what he fears would be a burden to his family, including his college-age daughter and ex-wife (Mädchen Amick). It takes the combined efforts of neurologist Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and psychiatrist Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) to convince him that accepting help is itself an act of bravery.

Harry Wild

Special

The occasion is a wedding and not a holiday, but there’s still reason to give thanks for a feature-length special wrapping the lighthearted Irish whodunit’s fourth season. Police consultant Harry (Jane Seymour) and her trusty assistant Fergus (Rohan Nedd) travel to a castle for the wedding of Det. Sgt. Vicky Boyle (Danielle Ryan) and her Garda groom, Cormac Hanrahan (Muiris Crowley). But as if Jessica Fletcher were an uninvited guest, mayhem breaks out when they find themselves in the crosshairs of the assassin who took out an American senator in the previous episode. With the FBI crashing the party, Harry lends a hand in keeping the body count to a minimum.

DMV

8:30/7:30c

Great Guests: Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), recently seen as Moriarty on Watson, is back in his comedic element on the CBS sitcom DMV (9:30/8:30c) as Beau Young, the smug manager of the DMV’s North Hollywood branch, whose average processing time for customer puts the misfits of the embattled East Hollywood branch — or as Beau calls it, “Least Hollywood” — to shame. An easily impressed and intimidated Barb (Molly Kearney) takes her unruly East Hollywood crew to Beau’s domain to see how the other half lives, and they’re in for quite the awakening.

On NBC’s mockumentary St. Denis Medical (8/7c): the hilarious Lauren Weedman (Hacks) guest-stars as Pam, a substitute nurse who charge nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) regards as her mentor, the woman who “taught me everything I know.” The truth is less flattering because once back on the floor, Pam quickly terrorizes everyone with her sharp tongue and insulting attitude.

Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK? (8/7c, ABC): The release earlier this year of classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22 did nothing to contradict the findings that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in Dallas, but it only fueled the conspiracy theorists. A two-hour special explores the facts and rumors surrounding the tragedy, with archival footage and expert interviews, including with JFK filmmaker and provocateur Oliver Stone.

