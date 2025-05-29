Amid Juveria Zaheer‘s run on Jeopardy! Masters, the cast list for Season 50 of Survivor was officially released, featuring contestants who have all played the game before. That meant there was an opportunity for Juveria’s brother, Omar Zaheer, to return to the beach in Fiji for another shot at $1 million.

Although fans were hoping Omar would get selected in the casting process, he was ultimately not chosen as one of the 24 castaways for Season 50, and Juveria reacted to the news on X. “Would have loved to have seen the little bro cause chaos on the beach again!” she wrote.

Omar last played Survivor during Season 42 in 2022. He finished the game in sixth place and became a fan-favorite contestant. At final tribal council, he casted one of the seven votes for winner Maryanne Oketch, who beat Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar in a 7-1-0 vote (Turner received one vote from Jonathan Young, who is the only Season 42 representative on Season 50).

With so many prior seasons to choose from, the casting process was likely tough for CBS, and fans and former players alike were left disappointed by some of the choices. Several players took to social media to express frustration over being dragged along in the casting process, just to get cut at the last minute.

Survivor 50 is the first all-returning players season since Season 40, which brought back 20 former winners to compete against each other. Before that, Season 38 had four returning contestants mixed into the cast, and prior to that, Season 34 was an all-returning cast of “game changers.”

Meanwhile, Juveria has found her own television success on Jeopardy! She lost her first game in 2023, but was invited back for that year’s Second Chance tournament. Her win solidified her a spot in the Champions Wildcard tournament for a shot to make the Tournament of Champions, which she did, but she was eliminated in the Quarterfinal round.

Now, Juveria is one of the four Semifinalists on Jeopardy! Masters, but she’s currently tied with Isaac Hirsch at the bottom of the leaderboard with zero points, behind Victoria Groce (six points) and Yogesh Raut (two points). The competition continues with more Semifinal matches on June 3.

Survivor, Season 50, Winter 2026, CBS

Jeopardy! Masters, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC and next day Hulu