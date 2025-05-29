‘Jeopardy! Masters’: One Player Dominates & Another Reveals Wedding Plans

Jeopardy! Masters continued with the first two Semifinals games on Wednesday, May 28. In both games, Victoria Groce dominated, winning first against Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer, then again against Raut and Isaac Hirsch.

In game one, Groce led after the Jeopardy! round with $7,800, followed by Raut with $5,400 and Zaheer with $2,600. Although Zaheer doubled her score thanks to the first Daily Double of Double Jeopardy!, she still fell short behind her fellow contestants. After the second round, Groce was in the lead with $19,400, while Raut had $10,000, and Zaheer had $6,000.

With all three contestants correctly guessing the Final Jeopardy! question correctly, Groce wagered just enough to solidify the win, had Raut went all-in. She finished with $20,001, followed by Raut with $12,001 and Zaheer with $8,000.

The start of game two was impressive for Raut, who finished the Jeopardy! round with $9,600, followed by Groce with $4,600, then Hirsch with $3,000. Before heading into Double Jeopardy!, Hirsch revealed that he plans to use his prize money to purchase an engagement ring for his girlfriend of six years, whom he’s said has helped him prep for the show.

Although Hirsch found both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy!, the round was once again all about Raut, who finished with $19,600, followed by Groce with $10,200, then Hirsch with $8,800. It certainly didn’t end up being a runaway for Raut, though, as Groce was the only person to correctly answer in Final Jeopardy!, and with an $8,601 wager, she finished the game in first place ($18,801). Raut was right behind with $18,799, and Hirsch finished in third with $7,398.

The Semifinals will continue with games three and four on Tuesday, June 3. First, Groce, Zaheer, and Hirsch will compete, then Zaheer, Hirsch, and Raut will go head-to-head to complete the Round Robin. The top three will head to the final two games on Wednesday, June 4.

Heading into the final week of competition, Groce is in the lead with six points, followed by Raut with two, then Hirsch and Zaheer with zero.

