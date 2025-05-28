Amy (Molly Parker) may have faced a demotion following the car accident that took eight years of her memory (including her medical knowledge), but Doc Season 2 is giving out promotions.

Patrick Walker (Dr. TJ Coleman) and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim (Amy’s daughter Katie) have been upped to series regulars, TV Insider has learned. Season 2, airing this fall, will consist of 22 episodes (after the freshman run had 10).

The Fox medical drama, inspired by a true story and based on the hit eponymous Italian drama series, follows Amy, a doctor who, following a car accident, lost eight years of her memory. She’s had to rebuild her relationships with her ex-husband Michael (Omar Metwally), best friend Gina (Amirah Vann), new boyfriend Jake (Jon Ecker), colleagues Sonya (Anya Banerjee), Richard (Scott Wolf), and TJ, and daughter Katie, as well as mourn the death of her son all over again, grapple with who she became in the aftermath, and catch up on what she no longer remembers about medicine.

Walker’s TJ is a first-year resident, a veteran, and the son of two cops, whom we met in Season 1. His character description calls him “wicked smart, kind, and strong,” as well as “charismatic with an infectious smile,” all which we saw to be true during the first season. It was Episode 9 that revealed Amy and TJ’s backstory: She saved his life when he was a kid during a medical emergency on a flight and inspired him to become a doctor. Their relationship has somewhat flipped following her accident, and he was someone who had her back and helped her adjust, despite her attitude before the memory loss.

“We love them together and we love that relationship, that history, all of it, and we love him,” executive producer Barbie Kligman told us after the Season 1 finale (which aired on March 18).

One of the relationships that Amy did fix post-accident and that was in a better place by the end of the first season was that with her daughter, Katie, who has dreams of becoming a doctor herself.

Parker, Metwally, Vann, Ecker, and Banerjee are all returning as series regulars. It’s unclear how much of Wolf will be in Season 2, though Kligman did tell us, “I don’t think [the Season 1 finale] is the last we’ve seen of Dr. Miller.”

The first season ended with Richard being caught for causing the death of a patient while distracted and subsequently trying to cover it up, including by placing the blame on Amy and taking advantage of her amnesia. Amy’s love life was also up in the air, as she and Michael shared a kiss, then Jake witnessed them together through the glass door of Michael’s office.

“There’s an ebb and flow to this love triangle, and while Amy feels strongly about both of them, the back and forth is a constant thing that we’re continuing to explore through Season 2. Whether it’s two people physically being together or yearning for each other, it will go on,” Kligman said.

While discussing Season 1 Episode 9, Patrick Walker shared with us his hopes for TJ going forward. In Season 2, he hopes to see TJ grow, be a better doctor, and more of his life outside the hospital. “When I watch these kind of shows, I’m always interested in the love stories that develop, so whatever love interest that comes in or whatever his other interests are outside the hospital, I’m really interested in that,” he said.

He’s also hoping to see TJ’s relationships inside the hospital grow. “I didn’t have as many scenes with Amirah this season, so I would love to have more scenes with Amirah. I think I might had one or two scenes with Scott, so just having scenes with some of the other cast members as well, it would be fun for me to see as well,” he added. Well, now that he’s going to be around full-time, there will be time to hopefully explore that!

Doc Season 2 is also going to be introducing a new — “maybe not to everyone” — chief at some point, Kligman shared. “That’ll be an interesting dynamic to explore how they are with Amy, how they are with the other doctors. Because first there was Amy and then there was Richard. And obviously when he hopefully returns or if he returns, it’s not as chief.”

What are you hoping to see in Doc Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Season 2, Fall 2025, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox