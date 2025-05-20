Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI Season 7 finale “A New Day.”]

Zeeko Zaki wasn’t exaggerating when he called the FBI Season 7 finale cliffhanger “life or death.” In the final moments, just as it seems that 26 Fed has taken care of their major problem of the terrorist group members having infiltrated the bureau, Isobel (Alana De La Garza) collapses.

Forefront pops back up, now with members in the FBI (previously in the US Marshals). They initiate an attack on agents using mini explosives in government-issued phones, and Isobel is in the room with one when it goes off. To everyone outside the inner circle — Maggie (Missy Peregrym), OA (Zeeko Zaki), Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), Scola (John Boyd), Dani (Emily Alabi), Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller), Elise (Vedette Lim), and Ian (James Chen) — she’s dead, until she reveals herself to the corrupt deputy assistant director to make him think she’s on his side. Instead, she records him ordering men to kill federal agents (the team). But then, as Isobel and Jubal have everyone gathered, she collapses — and she doesn’t have a pulse! We were right to worry when she didn’t get medical attention earlier. Did FBI just kill off Isobel?! Alana De La Garza isn’t saying.

“Literally, you have to tune in to see,” she tells TV Insider in the video interview above with her and Jeremy Sisto. “It is a legit cliffhanger. It was very exciting and very fun to play, unlike anything I’ve ever played before for sure. So that was fun.”

Sisto says if Isobel dies, “it would be a huge blow to the office and to Jubal and to obviously the show as well. We are all hoping that that is not the case. … I think one of the reasons our show works is because all the characters fill a necessary role within this family, and so it would be a real shame to break something that’s working so well.”

Prior to that, there was very much a question of who could be trusted within the FBI — with Jubal on the other side of an interrogation at one point! Isobel put her reputation and career on the line backing him.

“I love the dynamic between Jubal and Isobel, that they are friends through and through. They’re both bosses. And although she’s his boss, she turns to him as a confidant as well,” says De La Garza. “And they might not always agree and they might disagree and she might have to reprimand him occasionally, but I love that dynamic because at the root of it, they are friends as well. It’s fun, and we’re friends in real life.”

Near the end of the episode, OA does worry that someone else might have taken up Forefront, and Sisto wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not the only one.

“I can’t imagine they’re not extremely insecure, knowing that not only were they able to get inside the US Marshals’ office in the previous episode, but now they were able to get agents. Really the insecurity comes from, how are these people being turned? Is there that kind of apprehension about these institutions, that there’s multiple people within the agencies that are questioning them?” Sisto asks. “[People in law enforcement are] not quick to trust. It’s just going to make them go further in that direction, double check someone’s MO and what their objectives are.”

Watch the full video interview above with Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza about the Season 7 finale, getting in on the action, Jubal and Isobel’s bond, what their characters would do if they retired, hopes for Season 8, and much more.

FBI, Season 8, Fall 2025, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS