Jennifer Lopez has been hard at work gearing up to host the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26. However, she suffered a bit of a setback when she was injured during rehearsals.

The entertainer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 13, to share a photo of herself holding an icepack to her nose and eye. “So this happened…” she captioned the shot.

In a follow-up post, she tilted her head to the side to show off the bump on her nose, cheek, and under one eye, adding, “(During @amas rehearsals.)” The injury appears to have taken place earlier this month, as she added a third slide of a photo with her doctor and wrote, “Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice. I’m good as new.”

The AMAs are back after a two-hiatus that lasted from 2023 to 2024. The show’s contract with ABC expired in 2022, which led to the pause. The show moved to CBS in March 2024, but instead of airing a live show that year, a 50th anniversary special was held.

J.Lo previously hosted the event in 2015. At this year’s show, Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations (10), followed by Post Malone (eight). Janet Jackson is being honored with the Icon Award.

Although this is only her second time hosting, J.Lo has attended the AMAs plenty of times in years past. She’s won three awards at the show over the years and has performed a number of times. In addition to hosting this year, she’ll also be taking the stage as a performer, with the rest of the performances being announced at a later date.

“Waiting for #AMAs night,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a promo pic for the show, in April.

American Music Awards, Monday, May 26, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+