‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ Promises ‘Bigger Secrets’ in Season 5 – Watch Trailer

Discovery Channel’s hit series Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch is returning for a fifth season on Wednesday, June 18, and the show is promising “bigger secrets” and “astounding new findings.”

The show takes place at Blind Frog Ranch in eastern Utah, a place locals say is cursed and filled with hidden treasures. The series follows father and son duo Duane and Chad Ollinger as they search for Aztec gold and other mysteries in the many underground caves on the 160-acre ranch.

In the upcoming fifth season, the search “takes a pivotal turn as the team uncovers astounding new findings that bring them to the brink of discovery.” However, “the enigmatic land once again strikes back, revealing that even bigger secrets and mysteries lie beneath its surface.”

Season 5 will see Duane and Chad investigating an underwater tunnel with remnants of ancient Aztec artifacts, Aztec stone markers dotting the landscape, a mysterious chiseled tablet buried deep inside a cave, and evidence of an archaic armory which puts them hot on the trail to the long-lost fortune. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the show trailer and Season 5 details.

“Yet as they inch closer to the treasure, a deadly radioactive discovery, volatile elements, mysterious trespassers and secret government operations threaten to halt everything,” reads the official description.

The season premiere sees Chad diving deep into an unground passage, where he discovers artifacts and a potential way through to the keyhole chamber. Meanwhile, geologist Eric Drummond is back from Ohio with intel on how to drill around the meteorite on the ranch. But a late-night intruder on the property throws up an even bigger mystery, putting the team on high alert and impeding their efforts.

The show is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for Discovery.

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5, Premieres, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 10 pm et, Discovery Channel