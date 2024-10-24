Big surprises await Duane and Chad Ollinger when Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch returns for Season 4. And TV Insider got the scoop and first look at the adventures ahead in the Discovery Channel show.

The popular series sees the father-son duo resume their excavation of their remote 160-acre property in Utah’s Uinta Basin. The grounds have been long rumored to sit atop an ancient hidden Aztec fortune. Their search for gold continues with the pair uncovering artifacts that could unlock a new pathway of history.

Duane and Chad have dedicated a decade to the 500-year-old lost ancient treasure they believe is hidden in a vast system of underground caves buried deep within their property. A mysterious keyhole-shaped cavern that could provide a link to the fortune has motivated them to do all they can to find a viable way in.

This is easier said than done as they risk their lives in many ways. They face the potential of dangerous cave-ins and mysterious phenomena – puzzling seismic activity, unusual weather patterns, and even strange wildlife. The Ollingers look to overcome these obstacles so that the reward could be right around the corner. As seen in the teaser exclusively shared with TV Insider, they come in contact with what could be a human skull and instances that would lead one to believe the grounds could really be cursed.

Of course they can’t do it alone with an operation this involved and important. Their team made up of treasure-hunting specialists including Eric Drummond launched a new plan to excavate multiple sites simultaneously. It doesn’t take long after for them to find ancient ceremonial beads and artifacts that seem to indicate a sacrificial site.

Lab testing reveals there is a much deeper history to the area than they previously thought. Among the possibilities is the idea Blind Frog Ranch could potentially be the birthplace of the original Aztec civilization. Adding to the intrigue, LiDAR scans reveal a fault line that connects several locations on the ranch and beyond, which could be another way into the cave system.

When the team discovers an underwater cavern, have they finally hit paydirt? We’ll have to see what happens as the season unfolds.

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch Season 4 premiere, November 20, 10/9c, Discovery Channel