‘The Price Is Right’ Player ‘Knew’ Which Box to Choose Before $30,000 Win

A The Price Is Right player seemingly had a psychic moment playing the game 1/2 Off as she predicted where the big prize was hidden way before scooping $30,000.

Contestant Nikki won big on the Friday, May 16, episode of the show after host Drew Carey shared with viewers that she predicted exactly what was going to happen.

Nikki won the sixth item up for bid, which was a bumper pool table, She bid $750, and since that was the exact price of the item, Nikki won an extra $500. She received the money in cash when she came up to meet Drew Carey on the stage.

“We’re not stopping at $500,” the host said. “George, what do we got for her?”

“You’ve got the chance to win $30,000!” announced George Gray said.

In order to do that, she had to play the game 1/2 Off. There are 16 boxes on stage. One is filled with money, the others are empty. The game show contestant has to correctly guess the prices of items for half of the boxes to disappear, giving them a greater chance at winning the money.

The first two items she had to pick between were a juicer and a hand-painted birdhouse. She had to decide which of the prices shown was the half-off price. Nikki picked the birdhouse first and she was correct as it was $40, not $20. Eight of the boxes disappeared, leaving her with eight.

The second group of items were a tortilla/pancake warmer and an air fryer. She picked the deep fryer, which was labeled as $35. It was actually $70, so she was right again. Four boxes sunk down, leaving her with four.

As Carey explained that the next round got rid of two boxes and would give her an extra $1,000, Nikki leaned over to him and said, “It’s going to be six. That’s my birthday.”

The last two items were a posture corrector and an outlet adapter. Nikki said that the posture corrector, priced at $40, was the half-off price. She was right since it was $80 and two more boxes went away.

The Price Is Right contestant had box 6 and box 15 left. Nikki selected six with a smile on her face.

“She picked six before the boxes were even gone,” Drew Carey said.

Model James O’Halloran brought the box down from the podium and put it in front of Nikki. She lifted up the lid and a bunch of dollar bills flowed out of it, meaning she won. Nikki celebrated by throwing the box up above her head and shaking it. Carey threw some of the bills on the floor.

During the Showcase Showdown, Nikki spun 120, not making it to the Showcase, but she was the biggest winner of the night with $32,628 in cash and prizes.

“I was happy for her. Very seldom anyone wins the money box 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” an Instagram user said.

“So happy for her!! She had an amazing attitude!! Positive from the start!!” wrote another.