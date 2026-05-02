Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Ever Air? Disney Exec Weighs In

What To Know Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled after a video surfaced showing her physically attacking her ex.

Disney executive Rob Mills weighed in on the possibility of the season airing at some point.

Production for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was also paused, but is expected to resume.

Taylor Frankie Paul‘s season of The Bachelorette was abruptly canceled after a graphic video surfaced showing her physically attacking her ex, Dakota Mortensen. But will the season ever air?

Recently, a Disney executive weighed in on whether The Bachelorette Season 22 might eventually see the light of day. “It’s still day-to-day, so we’ll see,” Rob Mills, Disney’s reality TV chief, said at Deadline‘s Reality TV Summit on Friday, May 1.

Mills acknowledged that it was “a good question,” adding, “On a personal level … we want to make sure she’s OK.”

In March, a video released by TMZ showed Paul, 31, attacking Mortensen, 33, during a 2023 incident. Her daughter, then 5, was reportedly struck during the altercation, which resulted in her arrest. Ultimately, Paul pleaded guilty to third-degree felony count of aggravated assault; prosecutors dropped four other charges as part of a plea deal. She was placed on three years of probation ending in August 2026. If all stipulations are completed successfully, Paul’s felony charge will be reduced to a Class A misdemeanor.

Unfortunately for Paul, the video resulted in the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney said in a statement at the time, per NBC.

A representative for Paul said the reality star was “very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.” The statement continued, “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.” The rep added that Paul “is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Additionally, production for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 was paused in the wake of the video of Paul and Mortensen. Filming for the Hulu reality series was reportedly set to resume in late April, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In April, the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s Office confirmed that it will not file additional charges against Paul for more recent domestic violence allegations, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, streaming on Hulu and Disney+